The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario (RCDSO) has made a recent change to the annual renewal process for Certificates of Authorization for a dentistry professional corporation. For all dentists who practice through a dentistry professional corporation, this change is important as it may result in increased fees for dentists who are not aware of this change.

As in previous years, all Certificates of Authorization issued by the RCDSO expire on August 31, regardless of issuance date. Historically, the RCDSO allowed a grace period that extended into November, in order to allow dentists practicing through a dentistry professional corporation more time to ensure their certificates of authorization were renewed for the year.

However, beginning this year, the RCDSO will no longer be offering this grace period and it will no longer accept late renewals. If a Certificate of Authorization is not renewed by August 31, 2022, it will be revoked effective September 1, 2022, requiring the dentist to apply for a new Certificate of Authorization at a cost of $750.

It is important to note that the renewal period begins in June of each year, and notice of the open renewal period is sent by the RCDSO via email. The RCDSO has released an annual renewal summary of important dates and fee information regarding the renewal of a certificate of authorization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.