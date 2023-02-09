Canada:
E-BOOK: What Is The IT Director's Role In Digital Transformation
09 February 2023
DiliTrust Canada Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Every era is defined by its technology, and the only constant is
change. Businesses are at the forefront of this change, integrating
and embracing new technologies to fuel not just their growth but
that of industry as a whole.
Spearheading those efforts internally is the IT (information
technology) department, led by the IT Director. This person usually
reports to the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and is responsible
for the day-to-day operations of the IT department.
To read the full article click
here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Canada
Can I Just Change My Website's Terms Of Use?
Siskinds LLP
As a business, you may need to make updates to your website's terms of use ("TOU") (also known as the "terms of service"). Quite often, the TOU gives you and your business the sole, unilateral power...
Software License Agreements: A Practical Guide
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Computer software is an essential tool for almost every organization. Businesses and other organizations use computer software to create products, perform services, manage relationships,...