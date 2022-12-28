Three members from our Competition & Foreign Investment Group recently co-authored the Canadian chapter of Foreign Direct Investment Regimes, published by the International Comparative Legal Guides. This chapter, current as of September 2022, is a useful overview of Canada's foreign investment regulations, focusing on the following topics:

Foreign Investment Policy

Law and Scope of Application

Jurisdiction and Procedure

Substantive Assessment

We are pleased to be able to make this 7-page publication available for downloading.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.