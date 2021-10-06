See Chinese version below [中文版参阅下文]

In this blog, we will provide an overview of the current environment in Ecuador.

Ecuador: Ripe For Foreign Investments in Mining?

Ecuador has lagged behind its southern neighbours in the development of its mining industry. However, it has lately become an interesting investment destination for Canadian and other mining companies, and its mining exports have been trending upwards.[15]

Companies operating in Ecuador have sometimes struggled to meet Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) challenges and contended with unclear regulatory regimes, but the country has a new business-oriented president, Guillermo Lasso, who has pledged to establish a clear new framework for responsible mining, while also countering illegal mining and protecting the environment.[16] Mr. Lasso lacks a majority in Ecuador's legislature (his party holds only 12 of 137 seats) so he must work with other parties to implement his agenda, which could prove difficult. But, after more than a decade of left-wing governments that didn't place much emphasis on attracting foreign investment, Ecuador may now be ripe for new investments in mining.

Our team at McCarthy Tétrault continues to monitor the mining investment landscape in the Andean region of Latin America, as well as global mining trends and developments and how they will impact Canadian investors. For further information, please contact your McCarthy Tétrault trusted advisor or one of the authors.

Read more about McCarthy Tétrault's Global Metals & Mining Practice.

Learn more about our Latin America Practice.

在此篇博客中，我们将概述厄瓜多尔当前的环境。

厄瓜多尔：外国投资矿业的时机是否成熟？

厄瓜多尔在发展采矿业方面落后于其南部邻国。然而，它最近已成为加拿大和其他矿业公司关注的投资目的地，其矿业出口一直呈上升趋势。[15]

在厄瓜多尔经营的公司有时难以应对环境、社会和治理（ESG）的挑战，并面临着监管制度不明确的挑战，但该国新任总裁吉列尔莫·拉索 (Guillermo Lasso) 承诺为负责任的企业建立明确的新框架，同时打击非法采矿和对环境进行保护。[16] 拉索先生在厄瓜多尔立法机构中缺乏多数席位（他的政党在137个席位中仅占有12个席位），因此他必须与其他政党合作，执行他的议程，这很显然具有困难的。但是，经过十多年的左翼政府不太重视吸引外国投资，厄瓜多尔现在可能已经成熟，可以进行新的矿业投资。

我们的麦启泰律师事务所团队继续跟踪拉丁美洲安第斯地区的矿业投资情况，以及全球矿业界趋势发展，以及它们会如何影响加拿大投资者。欲了解更多信息，请联系您我们律师事务所可以信赖的顾问或作者之一。

欢迎阅读关于麦启泰律师事务所全球金属矿业组的更多信息。

了解更多关于我们的拉丁美洲业务组。

[15] https://www.mining.com/web/ecuador-sees-mining-exports-rising-74-in-2021-ministry-says/

[16] https://guillermolasso.ec/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Plan-de-Gobierno-Lasso-Borrero-2021-2025-1.pdf

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.