Worldwide:
Episode 27 – Search Funds: The Next Frontier (Podcast)
15 February 2022
Stikeman Elliott LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Joining Mario Nigro for this podcast is Rob LeBlanc, Managing
Partner of Ambit Partners, a search fund investor with a worldwide
focus that most notably includes emerging markets in Latin America,
Africa and Asia. Rob notes that the pandemic has accelerated
"baby boomer" business exits, creating many opportunities
for searchers in almost every corner of the world.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from Worldwide
Should I Incorporate? (Video)
Crowe Soberman LLP
The question every doctor or dentist asks. Crowe Soberman partner, Aaron Schecter, provides his input.
With Or Without Prejudice?
WeirFoulds LLP
A recent court decision in Ontario reminds us of the significant implications when communications are characterized as having been made "without prejudice".
Pension Fund Deficits — The Next Big Thing
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Volatile stock markets, corporate accounting scandals and a depressed US economy are among the factors that have had a significant negative effect on pension plan funding. In fact, according to a recent study by three Canadian consulting firms, that may be an understatement