We were contacted by an established Indian manufacturer who inquired about business expansion options to Canada. The company wanted its Business Development Director to spearhead the development of its Canadian operations. The client had a budget between CAD $200,000 and CAD $300,000.

The facts of the case were as follows:

The Director is a joint owner of the company and has Indian citizenship;

The Indian parent company has been operating for several decades, employs nearly 20 workers, and generates close to 1 million in gross revenue;

The company has developed a vast clientele in North America, and it was decided that having a Canadian office would help in the development of business in the region;

The Director has extensive experience in business development and has been with the company for over 20 years; and

One of the goals of this business immigration case was to bring the Director's spouse and children to Canada.

Our business immigration lawyers analyzed the case and proposed the Intra-Company Transfer immigration pathway, as this program would allow the client to achieve its business and immigration goals.

Timeline of the Case

First, our lawyers incorporated the Canadian subsidiary on 18 April 2022. The business immigration application was prepared and submitted on 31 May 2022.

The application was approved on 1 September 2022.

We welcome a new business and a new family to Canada! The Director received a work permit which allowed him to be present in Canada while employed by his company. His spouse received an open work permit, while their children received study permits.

Insight About the Case

Many foreign businesses with a growing North American clientele will eventually look at opening an office in either Canada or the U.S. This is a sensible decision as a physical presence in one of the countries will help your business development and overall business expansion.

However, there are major differences in business immigration between Canada and the U.S. Firstly; the minimum investment amount is much lower in Canada at around CAD $250,000, while it is at least USD $800,000 in the U.S. Secondly, the processing time is an average 4 months in Canada, while it is 24 months in the U.S. Thirdly, you will be eligible for permanent residency in Canada only after around 2 years, while it could take you more than 4 years in the U.S.

Canada has a much more welcoming business immigration system than the U.S. For this reason, many foreign entrepreneurs that want to enter the North American market strongly consider Canada over the U.S. When you expand your business to Canada, you benefit from the proximity of doing business with the U.S. and other countries that have free trade agreements with Canada.

Originally published November 04, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.