Our client is a successful executive who was employed as a Director of Operations in a family business in India. His company in India is engaged in diamond jewelry trading as a wholesaler. The company also owned multiple retail stores and employed around 11 employees on a full-time basis. The company's gross revenues for the past 12 months exceeded $2,000,000.

Our client retained us to assist his company with setting up a new office in Mississauga, Ontario. His company had been receiving large orders from multiple jewelry trades in Ontario, Canada and the management decided to expand the company's operations to Canada to benefit from the high demand for its products in North America and serve its customers in their time zone.

The company selected our client (a senior executive) to relocate from India to Canada and establish a new office in Mississauga, Ontario.

Immigration Program

A work permit under the Intra-Company Transfer program.

Business Strategy

The Canadian affiliate of the Indian company will focus on trading Indian-style diamond jewelry. According to the immigration business plan in year 1, the company intends to test 2 market penetrations strategies: (a) B2B strategy: leveraging the existing customer base in Canada and marketing to similar establishments in Canada and the US to promote its products; and (b) B2C: developing an e-commerce platform and trading online directly to consumers.

Investment Amount

The company in India will be funding the expansion operations and pledged around CAD $200,000 to cover the start-up costs of its affiliate company in Canada.

Timelines

November 1, 2021 - We have been retained to assist our client.

December 19, 2021 - Application for a work permit was submitted.

May 19, 2022 - Application for the Principal applicant and his spouse was approved.

August 29, 2022 - Application for the dependent child was approved.

September 13, 2022 - The client arrived in Canada with his family and started working on launching his company's operations in Ontario, Canada.

Congratulations to our client! We wish him and his company tremendous success in Canada!

Originally published November 09, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.