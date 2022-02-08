January 26th 2022 – A number of new studies and surveys in the recent months have come to the conclusion that Canada is among the best places in the world for new start-ups, illustrating the growing attraction of cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal for global entrepreneurs.

For the second year in a row, Canada has ranked 4th best country in the world for start-ups in the 2021 Start-Up Ecosystem Report. Three Canadian cities (Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal) also made it to the top 50 best cities for start-ups - more than any country other than the United States and China. Canadian start-ups fared especially well in the fields of Education Technology and Energy and Environment Technology, where they reached the 3rd rank. The report is particularly positive on Canada's "massive potential" for growth, noting the efficiency of its public sector and its abundance of resources.

What's more, Canada was ranked the 3rd most start-up friendly country in the world according to a survey of nearly 200,000 business leaders and industry elites by CEO World Magazine. Canada reached particularly high scores for its Entrepreneurial Infrastructure (90/100), Research & Development (86/100), and Technical Workforce (85/100).

According to the Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index, Canada is also perceived as a top destination for immigration and investment, based on the quality of its business environment and its capacity to attract people to live, work and invest in the country, ranking number one in the Immigration and Investment category. Canada also ranked first in the Governance and People indices, in addition to high marks in the Exports, Tourism and Culture categories, leading it to the 3rd position overall.

Most importantly, Canada welcomes foreign entrepreneurs looking to move to Canada to launch their start-ups by giving them a streamlined path to permanent residence through its pioneering Start-Up Visa Program. Entrepreneurs with an innovative and scalable business idea that has received the support of a Canadian incubator, angel investor, or venture capital may receive Canadian permanent residence for themselves and their family members in as little as 15-18 months. In addition, essential members of the start-up are eligible to apply for a work permit through a simplified application process while their permanent residence application is being processed. Thousands of entrepreneurs have successfully immigrated to Canada and established their start-ups since the creation of the Start-Up Visa Program in 2013.

The Immigration Minister mentioned that his department is on pace to meet the target of welcoming 401,000 immigrants in 2021 and hopes to add 411,000 permanent residents to Canada's population in 2022.

