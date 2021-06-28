EMPLOYMENT LAW ALLIANCE WEBINAR

Title: Canada Business Immigration: Cross-Border Travel and Employee Mobility in Pandemic Times

Date: Thursday, July 8

Time: 2:00 pm EST (12 Noon SK time)

Duration: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Brett J. Cavanaugh is participating in the upcoming ELA webinar with other lawyers across Canada to review the current legal landscape and offer practical information on international business travel and recruitment of foreign talent to Canada. Other topics covered will be cross-border movement of c-suite employees, consultants, and specialized service providers.

