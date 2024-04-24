On April 16, 2024, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, delivered the Liberal Government's federal budget, Fairness for Every Generation (Budget 2024). The most notable tax measure in Budget 2024 is the proposal to increase the capital gains inclusion rate from one-half to two-thirds, for capital gains realized on or after June 25, 2024. This measure will apply to all capital gains realized by corporations and trusts, but only will apply to individuals in respect of the portion of capital gains realized in the year that exceeds $250,000.

For a discussion of Budget 2024's proposed changes to the capital gains inclusion rate and other tax measures relevant to international trade, please see McCarthy Tétrault's Budget 2024 Commentary.

