On January 1, 2024, the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (the "Act") came into effect. This legislation requires covered entities to prepare and publish a report addressing actions they are taking to prevent and reduce the risk of forced labour and child labour in their supply chains, as well as complete a Public Safety Canada questionnaire. Is your business ready?

McCarthy Tétrault's Guide on the Reporting Obligations Under the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act provides insights on the reporting obligations under the Act and addresses common questions to help ensure your reporting is accurate and complete.

