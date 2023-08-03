The laws and political climate of a country work in tandem to create the environment within which business enterprises operate. Canada's federal and provincial governments have together created a highly favourable atmosphere, one in which international businesses can flourish.

Fasken's Doing Business in Canada provides a concise and practical overview of the country's legal and regulatory environment. This comprehensive guide highlights the crucial issues affecting US or foreign businesses considering Canada as part of their international strategy.

In addition to providing an insightful preamble to the business and investment environment, Fasken's internationally-recognized lawyers impart timely information about all legal aspects of Canadian business operations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.