In this inaugural edition of the Canadian International Trade Law Year in Review, the team at CLK Canada has reviewed a set of 12 judicial decisions from 2022 that will be of interest to trade practitioners.

These cases consist of decisions of Canada's Federal Courts reviewing findings of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal ("CITT"), decisions from CUSMA panels pursuant to either Chapter 10 or Chapter 31, and a decision from the Alberta Court of King's Bench dealing with Canada's sanctions regime. These decisions are divided according to their subject area, with this year's review covering the regulatory regimes governed by the Special Import Measures Act, the Customs Act, and the Special Economic Measures Act.

This review is intended to provide practitioners and interested parties alike with a reference guide for jurisprudential developments across Canadian international trade law.

A copy of the article is available here.

