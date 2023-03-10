Inflation pressures are beginning to ease and the Canadian economy continues to post strong jobs numbers and levels of consumer spending. Still, concerns about the potential and severity of a recession later this year remain top of mind for both Canadian businesses and households.

In this informative webinar, Osler Special Advisor and former Governor of the Bank of Canada Stephen Poloz speaks with Osler National Co-Chair Shahir Guindi about recent economic developments and trends to watch.

Topics covered during their conversation include

the likelihood of a "soft landing" in Canada, the United States and Europe

how Canadian governments can promote foreign direct investment and compete with incentives in the American Inflation Reduction Act

the future normalization of interest rates

why the Canadian dollar has languished despite higher energy prices

the sustainability of Canada's debt load and the importance of buffer room in monetary policy

the effects of higher interest rates and immigration on housing markets

Stephen's unique experience and keen insights on complex economic and market forces make this essential viewing for business professionals and investors.

Watch the webinar on demand

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.