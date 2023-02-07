ARTICLE

Canada: Views From The Market Podcast: Episode 68 – More Than Food And Fashion: Canadian-Italian Trade Offers Opportunities In Many Sectors

Mario’s special guest on this podcast, Corrado Paina, has promoted Canadian-Italian trade for many years as Executive Director of the Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario. He and Mario look at how free trade has enhanced the ability of small and mid-sized Canadian and Italian companies, from a wide variety of sectors, to access each other’s markets.

