Mario’s special guest on this podcast, Corrado Paina, has promoted Canadian-Italian trade for many years as Executive Director of the Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario. He and Mario look at how free trade has enhanced the ability of small and mid-sized Canadian and Italian companies, from a wide variety of sectors, to access each other’s markets.
