ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

IN THIS SECTION:

Tariff Relief for Canadian Consumers

The Budget proposes to eliminate customs tariffs on baby clothing, and sports and athletic equipment (excluding bicycles) for goods imported into Canada after March 31, 2013.

Modernizing Canada's General Preferential Tariff Regime for Developing Countries

It also proposes to change the General Preferential Tariff (“GPT”) regime under the Customs Tariff to ensure that the development assistance intended to be provided by the GPT to developing countries is appropriately aligned with the global economic landscape and targets benefits to countries most in need. These changes will be effective for goods imported into Canada after December 31, 2014, and will be extended for 10 years, until December 31, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.