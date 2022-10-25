ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Worldwide

Canada Sanctions Iranian Officials For ‘Systematic Human Rights Violations' Dickinson Wright PLLC On October 3, 2022, the Honourable Melanie Joly, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Canada was imposing sanctions on 25 Iranian officials and 9 Iranian entities/organizations...

Canada Imposes New Sanctions On Iran In Relation To Human Rights Violations And Iran's Actions That Have Resulted Or Are Likely To Result In A Serious International Crisis Stikeman Elliott LLP In this post we describe the sanctions recently imposed by Canada on Iranian individuals and entities following the detention and, according to the Canadian government, apparent killing of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman, in Iranian morality police custody.

Canada Responds To Russia's Annexations Of Ukrainian Territory With More Sanctions Stikeman Elliott LLP In this post, we describe the territorial sanctions imposed by Canada in relation to Ukrainian territory that has been annexed by Russia as well as other sanctions on Russian persons and on certain Ukrainians who have supported Russia's actions in Ukraine, since our previous update on August 15, 2022.

Canadian Sanctions Revisited: More Russian And New Iranian Sanctions, Including Price Cap On Russian Oil McMillan LLP This is McMillan's seventh update on Canada's sanctions since Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Canada And Its Allies Implement Multiple Rounds Of Sanctions Against Iran In The Wake Of Mahsa Amini's Death McCarthy Tétrault LLP Canada is quickly ratcheting up economic sanctions measures against Iran, with the latest measures announced on October 13, 2022.