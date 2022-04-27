On April 25th, Paul Matthews, P.Eng. (AB), presented at a 'Global Trade Development' event that was co-hosted by NASSCOM and the Government of Canada. His presentation, a 'Regional Tech Business Profile' on the Okanagan, outlined the many ways in which the Okanagan, especially Kelowna, has become a hot spot for the tech industry. Some key factors that have contributed to the success of the region include: lifestyle, proximity and other ties to the US, and a thriving tech ecosystem.

The presentation was part of a 12-day program of events for NASSCOM members providing a complete deep dive into investing in Canada.

NASSCOM is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India. To learn more about NASSCOM and their visit to Canada, click HERE.

