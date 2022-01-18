The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) released a list of verification priorities for January 2022. Verification priorities are established throughout the year and reflect the CBSA's assessment of non-compliance risk with customs rules for categories of imported goods.

There have been updates to the CBSA's priorities since we last reported in February 2020.

Audits cover tariff classification, customs valuation and origin and will commonly focus on one of these customs programs for a defined "verification period" (generally the last complete fiscal year). The importer faces the requirement to amend non-compliant past import entry declarations made commencing up to four years prior to the date of amendment. All importers are at risk of random or complaint-based verifications; not all audits are based on verification priorities.

There are currently 21 active verification priorities: 19 for tariff classification and 2 for customs valuation. There are no origin verification priorities at this time.

The following summarizes the CBSA's current verification priorities: