Canada: Future Series: The Future Of IP In Canada –The Northern Innovation Wave In America

Join us for this webinar with Smart & Biggar to understand the outlook for in IP in Canada including emerging opportunities for innovators and brand owners.

The Canadian IP market is changing, and technology is rapidly evolving across industries. Hear from the IP experts at Smart & Biggar about the current and future state of IP in Canada and learn what in-house counsel need to know to support company growth objectives and innovation, while managing downside risk, now and in the future.

Topics covered will include:

High-tech IP – trends for computer-related inventions, AI, blockchain:

General issues / opportunities in patents.

IP Strategy / Portfolio Management / IPDD considerations.

M&A market / IP impact on innovators and investors.

Life Sciences IP – the long game for biopharma innovators in Canada:

Government regulations for drugs and health products, and industry predictions.

Bringing pharma products to market / intersections of IP and regulatory laws: where are we now and where are we going.

Trademarks and Brand Protection – protecting your rights in Canada, and internationally:

Navigating important changes to Canada's trademark laws.

Developments and strategies for securing international protection.

Protecting your brand against online infringement.

