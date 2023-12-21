On October 3, 2023, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario ("FSRA"), the Ontario regulatory body tasked with protecting the rights of Ontario consumers related to life insurance, among other things, released two reports outlining enforcement actions it undertook against agents across three life insurance brokerages ("life agents").1 2

These life insurance brokerages were Greatway Financial Inc. ("Greatway"), World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada ("WFG"), and Experior Financial Inc. ("Experior"), which all operate through a tiered-recruitment model, meaning compensation for their life agents is not only derived through the insurance products they sell, but their recruitment of other life agents into the company.

The FSRA's reports were notable given the severity of their findings. Across its sampling of 130 life agents from Greatway, WFG, and Experior Financial Inc, 65 agents (50%) were cited with a total of 184 contraventions of the Insurance Act.

The reports that the policies most commonly sold by life agents were universal life insurance products despite their complexity and specialization, which make them unsuitable for many customers. As the FSRA stated in their report, "When such policies are sold to consumers for whom the product is not a good fit, there is a significant risk of poor outcomes."3

These are not new issues. In October 2022, FSRA issued a Notice of Proposal alleging that Greatway was teaching agents to sell the universal life policy to all consumers regardless of whether they would benefit from the product, to misrepresent the policy as savings rather than insurance, and to avoid communicating important risks and characteristics of an insured retirement plan strategy and the associated universal life policy product. FSRA asserted that, due to this training, Greatway was committing acts that would reasonably be expected to result in unfair or deceptive acts or practices. After receiving this training, life agents could be expected to restrict their advice and options solely to universal life policies and advise consumers that a universal life policy was advantageous, regardless of their specific needs.

FSRA subsequently issued a compliance order in December 2022 for Greatway to revise its training for agents and send existing holders of universal life policies additional information as to the appropriateness of such policies.

Most recently, in April 2023, the FSRA filed an enforcement notice against WFG to impose conditions on WFG's license, following a thematic review which identified multiple gaps in WFG's operations resulting in a lack of oversight of the agent-related delegated functions.

Insurance agents and their duty of care

Insurance agents and brokers owe stringent duties to provide both information and advice to their customers. This duty not only encompasses providing the correct information about available coverage, but also to advise which forms of coverage they require to meet their needs.4

The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators ("CCIR") has set out guidance on the scope of the duties owed by insurers. In the CCIR's guidance document5 on the fair treatment of customers, the standard required of insurance providers to ensure the fair treatment of customers includes:

developing, marketing and selling products in a way that puts customers' interests ahead of their own; and

providing customers with accurate, clear, not misleading and sufficient information before, during and after the point of sale, which will allow them to make informed decisions minimizing the risk of sales which are not appropriate to the customers' needs.

It is unfortunate that not all insurance agents and their managing companies have been strictly upholding their requisite duty of care to their clients. It can be worth the time to seek out a second opinion or perform additional research before committing to an insurance product that may not be appropriate. In particular, universal life insurance products can have high financial risk.

Footnotes

1. Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, Market Conduct: Life and Health Insurance Agents Life Agent Thematic Examinations: Tiered-Recruitment Model MGAs (October 2023)

2. Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, Observed Practices in the Distribution and Sale of Universal Life Insurance (October 2023)

3. Ibid, at p 3

4. Fletcher v. Manitoba Public Insurance Co, [1990] 3 SCR 191

5. Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators & Canadian Insurance Services Regulatory Organizations Guidance Conduct Of Insurance Business And Fair Treatment Of Customers (September 2018)

