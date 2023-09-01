Bruce Reynolds and Sharon Vogel have published the second edition of A Guide to Canadian Construction Insurance Law, published by Thomson Reuters. It covers new and important developments since the first edition was published in 2013.

This book is a key risk management tool for participants in the Canadian construction industry and lawyers as it provides a comprehensive review of the many types of insurance products applicable to Canadian construction projects and summarizes relevant case law. It is written in plain language and is accessible. It is based on the authors' extensive experience in respect of construction insurance.

This resource covers the key insurance policies critical to any construction project, including:

Builder's risk policies

Commercial general liability policies

Professional liability policies

Boiler and machinery policies

Contractor's equipment policies

Pollution insurance

Bonds and default insurance

With the new edition, readers will benefit from a thorough analysis of updated case law throughout the text, including the Supreme Court of Canada's watershed decision in Ledcor Construction Ltd. v. Northbridge Indemnity Insurance Co., as well as a host of decisions from courts of appeal across Canada.

The book also features significant updates to the commentary, including most notably in sections on Conditions and Warranties, Subrogation, Policy Interpretation, Builders' Risk Policies, the Resultant Damage Exception, the relationship between CGL Coverage and Builders' Risk Coverage, Pollution Insurance, Coverage for Additional Insureds, and Relief from Forfeiture, along with several brand new sections including but not limited to the Reasonable Expectations of the Parties, and the Priority of Concurrent Policies.

