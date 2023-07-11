ARTICLE

Western Financial Group (Western) has cemented itself as one of the largest insurance brokerages in Canada by acquiring Huestis Insurance and Associates Ltd. (HIAL).

After making an initial investment in HIAL in 2021, Western acquired the remaining outstanding shares of HIAL on May 1, 2023. This transaction reinforces Western's service offering to the Maritimes, as HIAL has 27 branches in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island offering personal, commercial, life and health insurance.

Following the HIAL acquisition, Western now has brokerage locations from coast to coast. Western is a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

