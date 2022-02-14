ARTICLE

Canada: What To Do Immediately After A Slip And Fall Accident

You're a business owner who has made reasonable efforts to mitigate the risk of a slip and fall on the company's property, but accidents happen. Someone just tripped over an object they didn't see or slipped on a wet or icy surface.

Now what?

Before you call your favorite lawyer, there are immediate actions you can take.

Document the Incident

Take photos or video of the location where the accident occurred immediately after it happened.

Talk to witnesses and get their accounts of what happened. Write down their names and their contact information.

Review security cameras in the area to see if they captured the accident.

Create and preserve a detailed incident report with the injured party's statement.

Document and Keep All Proof of Mitigation Attempts

Routinely review and maintain detailed inspection and maintenance logs, calendars, invoices, company policies and procedures, contracts, employee training manuals, and updated contact information for the contractor and staff who tend to your property.

