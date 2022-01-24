Over the past two years, claims handlers have been presented with all sorts of unexpected challenges and changes. What lies in store for the industry in 2022?

In this webinar panel discussion, RMC lawyers including Blaneys' Michael Orlan, review the current status of key elements of the claims settlement process, discuss what changes lie ahead in 2022, and analyze their impact on claims handlers over the course of the coming year.

Issues the panel will include:

Changes to the claims settlement process that are here to stay

If and when jury trials will take place

How expert reports and testimony will be used

What parties will participate in mediations and pre-trial conferences

How mask and vaccine mandates are impacting proceedings

What practical considerations need to be considered ahead of court proceedings

The on-going impact of COVID-19 on court delays and the current timelines for settlement proceedings

To view the webinar click here.

