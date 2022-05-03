ARTICLE

As a result of COVID-19 the business environment is and will be increasingly challenging for many businesses in Canada. Members of our Insolvency & Restructuring team will discuss strategies for dealing with: " bank and non-bank lenders; " suppliers including IT/IP contracts; " landlords; and, " boards of companies dealing with short and longer term market and financial upheavals in both domestic and cross-border proceedings and negotiations. Challenges facing certain industries will be also addressed, including real estate and cannabis.

