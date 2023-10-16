The first half of 2023 saw a significant increase in business insolvencies as economic sectors responded to uncertain financial conditions in Canada and around the world.
In this issue of Davies Insolvency Now, we examine the impact of this rolling recession by sector and region. We also look at the role of AI tools in corporate insolvency practice from predicting credit default to alternative dispute resolution processes and more.
Davies Insolvency Now is a biannual publication that analyzes key trends and developments in insolvency and restructuring.
