Ian McMillan,Paul BlizzardandLeanne Young's article "Dealing with Intellectual Property during Bankruptcy and Insolvency"was published in the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals (CAIRP) Rebuilding Success Magazine. The articledescribes IP issues that can arise in the context of bankruptcy and insolvency.

"Intellectual property (IP) plays a central role in the innovation economy. IP rights help foster innovation by providing inventors and creators with incentives to invent and create, and to share their inventions and creations. As the innovation economy continues to grow, the importance of IP is likely to grow. In 2019, 59% of Canadian companies reported some level of contribution of IP to business performance, for example, in increased revenue or strengthened long-term business prospects."

Clickhereto read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.