What does a "rolling recession" mean from an insolvency perspective? In this issue of Davies Insolvency Now, we look to the 2022 Q4 data from across Canada for answers.

We also set out the court-supervised arrangement process under the Canada Business Corporations Act, an increasingly popular restructuring tool used as an alternative to a Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act process.

Finally, we provide data-informed insights into the implications of pension reform under Bill C-228, currently in the final stages of Senate approval, which will see underfunded defined benefit plans receiving super-priority status in insolvency proceedings.

Davies Insolvency Now is a biannual publication that analyzes key trends and developments in insolvency and restructuring.

