Senior associate Chris Hunter sat down with the Annual Review of Insolvency Law Society to share his insight in its ARIL Podcast Program.

In Episode 14: The Rise of the Litigation Trustee and Litigation Funding in Canadian Insolvency Proceedings, Chris joined a panel of speakers to explore the role of the litigation trustee in estate settlements and the challenges they face in advancing and resolving claims.

The podcast episode is available until March 31, 2023 and can be purchased here.

