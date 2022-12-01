ARTICLE

Halsbury's Debtor and Creditor (2022 Reissue) deals with the collection by unsecured creditors of debts owed by solvent debtors and discusses the federal-provincial overlap in the area of insolvency that results in many provincial statutes having application to insolvent debtors.

Authored by Milton Davis and Catherine Morin, this valuable title includes a discussion of important issues such as:

Statutory framework

Debt repayment and set-off

Common law, statutory, equitable and repairers' liens Creation, validity and enforcement of liens Liens on motor vehicles and other chattels

Pre-judgment remedies

Pre-judgment garnishment

Enforcing judgments and orders Examination of debtor Garnishment after judgment Legal execution Seizure and sale of personal property Seizure and sale of land Death of a debtor Exemptions from execution and garnishment Priorities on distribution of proceeds

Additional remedies for creditors Fraudulent conveyances and fraudulent or unjust preferences Equitable execution Arrest and imprisonment of debtor



