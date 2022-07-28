In this issue of Davies Insolvency Now, against a backdrop of rising inflation and interest rates, we take a deep dive into the legislation that regulates rates of interest in Canada, drawing on recent court decisions to help parties avoid common pitfalls in structuring deals. We then review the Canadian data for Q1 2022, which reveal a 33.8% spike in total business insolvencies compared with the same period in 2021. We conclude by discussing a potential template for future insolvency-related emergency measures in Canada.

Davies Insolvency Now is a quarterly publication that analyzes key trends and developments in the insolvency and restructuring industry.

