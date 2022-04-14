Please comment on transactions voidable upon insolvency.

where a preference has occurred; where a transaction at undervalue has occurred; and where a bankrupt corporation has made certain payments within a defined period prior to the initial bankruptcy event at a time when the corporation was insolvent

Preference

A preferential transaction occurs where one creditor receives payment over another creditor before the initial bankruptcy event, or the date proceedings were commenced under the CCAA, with the effect of the debtor preferring one creditor over another.

One of the following circumstances must be evident for a transaction to be considered a preference under the BIA or CCAA:

if the debtor and creditor are not related, the payment must have been made within three months of the initial bankruptcy event; and if the parties are related (such as a family member), the payment must have been made within 12 months of the initial bankruptcy event.

A transaction deemed preferential is void and will be set aside by the court. The money is then distributed to the bankrupt's estate.

Transaction at undervalue

A transaction at undervalue occurs where the debtor was insolvent at the time the transaction occurred, or became insolvent as a result of the transaction, and the intent of the debtor was to defeat, delay or defraud its creditors.

For a transaction to be considered a transaction at undervalue under the BIA or CCAA, the transaction must have occurred:

if the parties are not related, within one year of the commencement of the bankruptcy proceedings and while the debtor was insolvent, with intent to defeat creditors; and if the parties are related, within: one year of the commencement of bankruptcy proceedings, without proof of insolvency at the time of the transaction and without demonstrating intent to defeat creditors; or, five years of the commencement of the bankruptcy proceedings if the debtor was insolvent at the time of the transaction or the transaction was intended to defeat creditors.

Where a transaction at undervalue occurs, a court can set aside the transaction, or order the recipient of the payment to pay the difference between what they paid for the property and the actual fair market value of that property.

Improper payments by the bankrupt corporation

Under the BIA, a court may inquire into whether the following payments made by a debtor corporation was made at the time when the corporation was insolvent (or such payment rendered the corporation insolvent):

the payment of a dividend (other than a stock dividend) or redemption or purchase for cancellation any of the shares of the capital stock of the corporation; or the payment of termination or severance pay or incentive pay or other benefits to a director, officer or manager of the corporation.

If a court finds that such payments have been made improperly, judgement may be made against the directors of the debtor corporation requiring repayment of such amounts.