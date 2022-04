ARTICLE

Dredge-ing Up New Law: Court Of Appeal Reframes Corporate Attribution Doctrine For Bankruptcy Matters Torys LLP In the recently released decision of Ernst & Young Inc. v. Aquino1, the Ontario Court of Appeal upheld a decision of the Ontario Superior Court's Commercial List that...

Coming Out Of COVID: What Can Businesses Expect From Their Lenders? Field LLP It is no secret that many companies in Alberta are in financial distress due to COVID-19. While lenders have generally cooperated during this period, business owners are now...

No Port In A Storm: Ensuring DIP Loans Do Not Inadvertently Cross The Criminal Interest Threshold McCarthy Tétrault LLP In Port Capital Development (EV) Inc. (Re), the British Columbia Supreme Court recently declined to provide further comfort to a debtor-in-possession (DIP) lender in CCAA proceedings by ...

Considerations If You Want A Claim Grounded In Fraud To Survive A Debtor's Bankruptcy Siskinds LLP Two recent cases, Bank of Montreal v. Mathivannan, 2021 ONSC 2538 (CanLII) and Johansen v Wallgren, 2021 ABCA 234 (CanLII), highlight some procedural pitfalls to avoid when trying to have a claim survive a debtor's discharge.

The 2008 Credit Freeze And Its Repercussions – "Barclay v. Devonshire", Misrepresentation And Bad Faith Alexander Holburn Beaudin + Lang LLP The meltdown of the world economy from early 2007 through the end of 2011 and which is still ongoing is unparalleled.