Partner Virginie Gauthier joined Gowling WLG with more than two decades of experience in bankruptcy, insolvency and reorganization. In the latest video of our Influencers in Toronto series, Virginie discusses the importance of working with a cohesive team in order to better serve clients faced with complex and constantly evolving legal issues. She also talks about how to balance a successful career with family life.

Ash: It's my distinct pleasure today to introduce my partner and friend in our bankruptcy and restructuring group, Virginie Gauthier.

Virginie: Hello Ash, thank you very much for agreeing to do this.

Ash: You are regarded as one of the most experienced and knowledgeable practitioners in your field, how do you reflect on your success?

Virginie: I feel very privileged to be able to practice in the field that I do, at the level that I do. With the clients uh that we have sophisticated clients and smart and sophisticated colleagues and other council and Ifeel every day there's a new challenge and I'm very appreciative.

Ash: So you joined Gowling WLG just over a year ago,

what initially attracted you to the firm and how would you describe our overall culture?

Virginie: Well I have many friends at the firm friends that I've known forever like you, and even my spouse is at the firm and I've been hearing from all of you how great a fit this firm would be for my practice and would be for me. There are definitely two main qualities that jump at me. The first and most important to me is that I really feel like this firm values its people at all levels and you really feel that right from the top and at different level of management and as between colleagues you feel like people care. Another great quality of this firm that I've discovered and that has surprised me is the entrepreneurial nature of its business and how the firm will really put all of its resources and its creativity to encourage people, to enable professionals to go and get the best work the best file, interesting files and the firm is prepared to you know listen to potential arrangements and and and structures in order to service the clients in the best way.

Ash: What is your vision for the firm's restructuring bankruptcy and insolvency group and how do you see the group evolving to better serve our clients in the near future?

Virginie: My vision for the group for this group, for any group that I'm a part of, is to have a cohesive team. A team that is strong at every level. For restructuring and insolvency practice in order to attract the best file, to work on the best deals, to service your clients better, you need to be able to demonstrate depth in your team. What is your general philosophy when it comes to liaising with clients. First and foremost responsiveness. I always want to respond to a client within an hour of them getting in touch with me just so that they know that yes you know I've received the question, I've heard the issue and I'm taking on this problem and I'm gonna deal with it. Also in dealing with clients, trying to see how I can best leverage the experience that I have to advance the client's goal.

Ash: As a successful senior lawyer and a mother how are you able to meet all of these competing demands on your time?

Virginie: Organization is number one. You need to be very organized and I think that definitely any minute during the time that my son is in school like start school until he ends every minute of that time is devoted focused to my work and you know I really try to make the most of that time. But um you know my family, my son is my priority. The second thing I would say is accept any help that people offer because you know it could be grandma or it could be a neighbor or accept help because you know it's nearly impossible to do if it's just one person but I would definitely say to those um out there who are considering is it really possible to be a parent and a successful lawyer, I would say yes it is possible and seek out those um ahead of you in seniority who are doing it and and ask them for advice. They'll be more than happy to help.

Ash: Thanks again for the chat Virginie again. it's been a pleasure introducing you as part of this series.

Virginie: Thank you so much.

