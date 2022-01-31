Canada:
Environmental Liabilities In A Post-Redwater World (ARIL Podcast)
31 January 2022
Field LLP
Now that the dust has settled after Redwater, who ultimately
pays for the environmental cleanup in insolvency scenarios? On
February 4th at the Annual Review of Insolvency Law Virtual
Conference, Logan Maddin is on the panel to discuss
whether recent cases like Quinsam and Manitok or the increasing use
of RVOs, have created opportunities for secured creditors and the
complexities that still exist with regulatory environmental
obligations.
