Now that the dust has settled after Redwater, who ultimately pays for the environmental cleanup in insolvency scenarios? On February 4th at the Annual Review of Insolvency Law Virtual Conference, Logan Maddin is on the panel to discuss whether recent cases like Quinsam and Manitok or the increasing use of RVOs, have created opportunities for secured creditors and the complexities that still exist with regulatory environmental obligations.

