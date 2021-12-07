Canada:
Five Trends And Developments In Restructuring And Insolvency
07 December 2021
Torys LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
After what many have expected to be a temporary crisis, the
pandemic has brought a fundamental shift in how business is
conducted across all economic sectors in Canada. Although some
changes were evident prior to the pandemic's onset, it has
nonetheless accelerated these economic trends, broadened the scope
of their impact, and added new challenges.
In this video, Partner David Bish outlines five trends and
developments in Restructuring and Insolvency, including changes to
business operations, increased revenues and M&A activity, more
access to capital, and expected long-term market impact.
Watch on Vimeo
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from Canada
The Calm Before The Insolvency Storm?
Torys LLP
Retail trade and accommodation and food services were sectors anticipated by many to face the most short-term hardship due to the pandemic.
Section 160/325 - Derivative Liability And Bankruptcy
SpenceDrake Tax Law
A taxpayer can still be held liable for a tax debt thought to have been erased by bankruptcy. This was the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal in Canada v. Heavyside, 1996 CanLII 3932 (FCA)...
Declaring A Cash Dividend: Remember The Solvency Tests!
Fogler, Rubinoff LLP
While the board of directors of a corporation governed by the OBCA has the power to declare dividends, its authority to declare and pay cash dividends is subject to compliance with two statutory solvency tests.
Priority Of Creditors In Bankruptcy
Gehlen Dabbs
Under section 70 of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA), when a debtor assigns into bankruptcy, or is adjudge a bankrupt by a court, and subject to the rights of secured creditors...
Expanding The Investigative Powers Of A CCAA Monitor
McCarthy Tétrault LLP
In the matter of the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA") of Bloom Lake, the Superior Court of Québec rendered a judgment regarding the expansion of the powers of the monitor in a context where a creditor refused to produce documentation requested by the debtors.