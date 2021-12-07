After what many have expected to be a temporary crisis, the pandemic has brought a fundamental shift in how business is conducted across all economic sectors in Canada. Although some changes were evident prior to the pandemic's onset, it has nonetheless accelerated these economic trends, broadened the scope of their impact, and added new challenges.

In this video, Partner David Bish outlines five trends and developments in Restructuring and Insolvency, including changes to business operations, increased revenues and M&A activity, more access to capital, and expected long-term market impact.

