A debtor may make a voluntary application for relief under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) and, to be granted such relief, the debtor must, among other things:

Proceedings are generally commenced by the electronic filing of a petition with the appropriate Bankruptcy Court (the petition can be filed electronically in certain jurisdictions). Typically, within two days after filing the petition, the debtor attends at Bankruptcy Court to seek "first day" relief to allow it to continue to operate with Chapter 11 protection. Although unusual, unsecured creditors can initiate an involuntary Chapter 11 proceeding. There is no advance notice period for the filing of the petition.

Commencing Proceedings