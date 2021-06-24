Canada's economy has continued to fare surprisingly well since we published the first issue of our 2021 Restructuring Review in March, despite continuing pandemic restrictions. However, insolvency-related concerns, such as long-term unemployment and the continued struggles of locked-down industries, remain on our radar.

In this issue of the Davies Restructuring Review, we analyze the following emerging trends:

A considerable increase in filings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), reversing the decline that had persisted through the second half of 2020

A movement by debtors from the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act to the CCAA regime, drawing on the advantages afforded by Canada's unique bifurcated insolvency system

The changing role of government as a stakeholder and policy-maker in the Canadian insolvency context

