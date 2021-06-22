Canada:
Bankruptcy: What Is It And Why Does It Matter To Insurers
22 June 2021
CLC (Canadian Litigation Counsel)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Whitelaw Twining hosted a webinar on November 4, 2020 and
presented three topics covering emerging legal issues in the
Insurance industry.
To view the paper, "Bankruptcy: What Is It
and Why Does It Matter to Insurers",
please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from Canada
Administrative Monetary Penalties In The Afterlife
Gardiner Roberts LLP
Allegations of criminal or regulatory violations are often made in the civil and administrative law world. A securities broker may be alleged to have defrauded investors by making false statements...
Priority Of Creditors In Bankruptcy
Gehlen Dabbs
Under section 70 of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA), when a debtor assigns into bankruptcy, or is adjudge a bankrupt by a court, and subject to the rights of secured creditors...