This article was originally published in The Legal 500: Restructuring & Insolvency Country Comparative Guide, including a full list of jurisdictional Q&As.

Gowling WLG was pleased to contribute to the Canada chapter of The Legal 500: Restructuring & Insolvency Country Comparative Guide, which offers a high-level overview of the laws and regulations applicable to restructuring and insolvency procedures in different jurisdictions.



Presented in a user-friendly Q&A-format, the Canada chapter provides readers with a practicable and current overview of the following topics:

Common forms of security granted over immovable and movable property

Canadian insolvency and restructuring procedure

Creditors' and stakeholders' ranking on a debtor's insolvency

The procedure for challenging pre-insolvency transactions; financing options for debtor's in restructuring or insolvency proceedings

Director's and stakeholder's obligations and liabilities on a debtor's insolvency or restructuring

The treatment of contractual agreements in restructuring and insolvency processes

The recognition of concurrent foreign restructuring and insolvency proceedings

The current state of Canada's insolvency and restructuring regime, including proposed reform and barriers to efficient and effective restructurings and insolvencies.

