In this webinar, Joseph Reynaud and Nathalie Nouvet provide an
update on market trends in the field of insolvency, including an
overview of the industry areas that have seen the most activity in
2020. They also give an overview of the legal issues that surround
third-party litigation funding, and provide a commentary on the
recent decision of the Supreme Court of Canada in 9354-9186 Québec inc. v. Callidus Capital
Corp., 2020 SCC 10, as it relates to litigation funding in
insolvency (56 minutes, 19 seconds).
Originally published January 21, 2021
