In this webinar, Joseph Reynaud and Nathalie Nouvet provide an update on market trends in the field of insolvency, including an overview of the industry areas that have seen the most activity in 2020. They also give an overview of the legal issues that surround third-party litigation funding, and provide a commentary on the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Canada in 9354-9186 Québec inc. v. Callidus Capital Corp., 2020 SCC 10, as it relates to litigation funding in insolvency (56 minutes, 19 seconds).

self

Originally published January 21, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.