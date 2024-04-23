Legislation for the period 03/21 to 04/10

In This Issue



Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-66 Military Justice System Modernization Act



Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, March 27, 2024:

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

SOR/2024-45 By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law



Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-44 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations



Canada Gazette, Part II, April 10, 2024:

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

SOR/2024-49 Regulations Amending the Administrative Monetary Penalties and Notices (CSA 2001) Regulations



Broadcasting Act

SOR/2024-46 Broadcasting Fees Regulations



Energy Efficiency Act

SOR/2024-54 Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (MA 1)



Foreign Missions and International Organizations Act

SOR/2024-48 Fourth Session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (Ottawa 2024 – INC-4) Privileges and Immunities Order



Patent Act

SOR/2024-50 Rules Amending the Patent Rules



Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act

SOR/2024-47 Regulations Amending the Preliminary Screening Requirement Regulations and the Exemption List Regulations



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 30, 2024:

Nuclear Safety and Control Act

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act (Imports, Exports and Safeguards)

Aeronautics Act

Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Personnel Licensing and Training)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

March 19, 2024

Bill C-35, Canada Early Learning and Child Care Act — Chapter No. 2

March 22, 2024

Bill C-34, An Act to amend the Investment Canada Act — Chapter No. 4

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 23, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21689

Canada Marine Act

Trois-Rivières Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 30, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2024-66-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of final decision after assessment of thallium and its compounds, including those specified on the Domestic Substances List and those identified for further consideration following prioritization of the Revised in Commerce List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Department of Health Act

Notice amending Health Canada's National Dosimetry Services Products, Services and Fees Schedule

Bank Act

Schedules I, II and III

Canada Transportation Act

Levy on shipments of crude oil by rail

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 6, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to the Guidelines for the Reduction of Dyes Released from Pulp and Paper Mills

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SPB-003-24 — 2024 Notice of Upcoming Auction of Residual Spectrum Licences

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 23, 2024:

Bank for International Settlements — Exemption from foreign bank status

Scotia General Insurance Company — Certificate of continuance

TELUS Health — Termination of the Northern Transportation Company Limited Pension Plan

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 23, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Certain wire rod

Inquiry — Computer services

Canada Gazette, Part I, March 30, 2024:

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Regulatory policies

CUSMA Secretariat

Notice of Completion of Panel Review — Tin mill products from Canada

International Joint Commission

Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 — International Joint Commission Reference regarding water pollution in the Elk-Kootenai/y watershed

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 6, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 888426475RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Order — Dry wheat pasta

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 13 Real Property Governance Act 16 Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 17 Canadian Centre of Recovery Excellence Act 18 Provincial Priorities Act 205 Housing Statutes (Housing Security) Amendment Act, 2023



Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 30, 2024:

Alberta Utilities Commission Act

Alta Reg 37/2024 Fair, Efficient and Open Competition Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 33/2024 Liability Protection Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 43/2024 Market Power Mitigation Regulation Alta Reg 42/2024 Supply Cushion Regulation



Electric Utilities Act

Alta Reg 35/2024 City of Medicine Hat Payment in Lieu of Tax Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 37/2024 Fair, Efficient and Open Competition Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 38/2024 Isolated Generating Units and Customer Choice Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 33/2024 Liability Protection Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 43/2024 Market Power Mitigation Regulation Alta Reg 40/2024 Micro-generation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 39/2024 Municipal Own-use Generation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 36/2024 Payment in Lieu of Tax Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 41/2024 Small Scale Generation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 42/2024 Supply Cushion Regulation Alta Reg 34/2024 Transmission Amendment Regulation



Hydro and Electric Energy Act

Alta Reg 32/2024 Hydro and Electric Energy Regulation



Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 3

Section 17(2) and (3), which amend Securities Act, in force on April 16, 2024 (OIC 055/2024)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

March 28, 2024

Bill 203, Foreign Credential Advisory Committee Act — Chapter No. F-16.5

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 13 Land Title and Property Law Amendment Act, 2024 14 Tenancy Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 15 Budget Measures Implementation (Residential Property (Short-Term Holding) Profit Tax) Act, 2024 16 Housing Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 17 Police Amendment Act, 2024 18 Vancouver Charter Amendment Act (No. 2), 2024 19 Children and Family Development Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 20 First Nations Mandated Post-Secondary Institutes Act



Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 26, 2024:

Securities Act

BC Reg 70/2024 Amends BC Regs

59/2008 — National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements

370/2005 — National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions

425/2000 — National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions

426/2000 — National Instrument 44-103 Post-Receipt Pricing



British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 2, 2024:

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 71/2024 Amends BC Reg 271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation



Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 72/2024 Enacts Coast Mountain Hydro Exemption Regulation



British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 9, 2024:

Clean Energy Act

BC Reg 80/2024 Amends BC Reg 102/2012 — Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation



Insurance (Vehicle) Act

BC Reg 73/2024 Amends BC Reg 4/2021 — Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage Regulation



Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 78/2024 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation



Local Government Bylaw Notice Enforcement Act

BC Reg 81/2024 Amends BC Reg 175/2004 — Bylaw Notice Enforcement Regulation



Offence Act

BC Reg 74/2024 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation BC Reg 75/2024 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation



Pharmaceutical Services Act

BC Reg 77/2024 Amends BC Reg 73/2015 — Drug Plans Regulation



Plant Protection Act

BC Reg 82/2024 Amends BC Reg 100/2022 — Spongy Moth Eradication Regulation



Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 83/2024 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation



Securities Act

BC Reg 84/2024 Amends BC Reg 196/97 — Securities Regulation



Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 9, 2024:

Administrative Tribunals Statutes Amendment Act, 2015, SBC 2015, c 10

Various provisions in force April 8, 2024 (BC Reg 79/2024)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2019, SBC 2019, c 36

Section 107 in force June 3, 2024 (BC Reg 73/2024)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023, SBC 2023, c 16

Sections 1 to 6 in force April 4, 2024 (BC Reg 76/2024)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 3), 2023, SBC 2023, c 47

Various provisions in force April 8, 2024 (BC Reg 79/2024)

Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 17

Sections 21 and 31 in force June 3, 2024 (BC Reg 74/2024)

Sections 10 (f), 18 and 19 in force June 3, 2024 (BC Reg 75/2024)

Notices / Avis

British Columbia Gazette, Part I, April 11, 2024:

Building Act

Order of the Minister of Housing Building Act Ministerial Order No. BA 2024 01

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 23 The Change of Name Amendment Act (2) 24 The Intimate Image Protection Amendment Act (Distribution of Fake Intimate Images) 29 The Body Armour and Fortified Vehicle Control Amendment Act 30 The Unexplained Wealth Act (Criminal Property Forfeiture Act and Corporations Act Amended) 31 The Captured Carbon Storage Act 33 The Change of Name Amendment Act (3)



Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations

The Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act

Man Reg 19/2024 Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment



The Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act

Man Reg 22/2024 Standards of Sound Business Practice Regulation, amendment



The Water Power Act

Man Reg 27/2024 Water Power Regulation, amendment



New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 21 An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Income Tax Act 22 An Act to Amend the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act 23 An Act Respecting Renewable Gas and Hydrogen 24 An Act Respecting Occupational Health and Safety 25 An Act Respecting an Act Respecting Child and Youth Well-Being 27 An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Income Tax Act 28 An Act to Amend the Provincial Court Act 29 An Act Respecting Cannabis Control 30 An Act to Amend the Tobacco and Electronic Cigarette Sales Act 31 An Act to Amend an Act Respecting the Law Society of New Brunswick



Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Clean Water Act

NB Reg 2024-13 NB Reg 2000-47, amendment



Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act

NLR 17/24 High-Cost Credit Product Regulations (Amendment)

Environmental Protection Act

NLR 18/24 Port au Port-Stephenville Wind Power and Hydrogen Generation Project Release Order

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2024:

Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act

NWT Reg R-009-2024 Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2024:

Arbitration Act, SNWT 2022, c 14

Act in force April 1, 2024. (SI-002-2024)

An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act, No. 3, SNWT 2023, c 33

Act in force April 1, 2023. (SI-003-2024)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 455 Nova Scotia Guard Act

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 22, 2024:

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 61/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 63/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 5, 2024:

Occupational Health and Safety Act

NS Reg 73/2024 Workplace Health and Safety Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 68/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 69/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 5, 2024:

Municipal Reform (2023) Act, SNS 2023, c 14

Act, except Sections 11 to 13, in force April 1, 2024 (NS Reg 70/2024)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Notices / Avis

Nunavut Gazette, Part I, March 28, 2024:

Legislation Act

The Chief Legislative Counsel gives notice under subsection 49(3) of the Legislation Act that subsection 5(1) of An Act to Amend the Justices of the Peace Act, SNu 2013, c 17, was repealed under section 49 of the Legislation Act on January 1, 2024

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 173 Intimate Partner Violence Epidemic Act, 2024 180 Building a Better Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2024 185 Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Anti-Racism Act, 2017

O Reg 103/24 General, amending O Reg 267/18

Assessment Act

O Reg 140/24 General, amending O Reg 282/98

At Your Service Act, 2022

O Reg 162/24 General

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 155/24 Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12 O Reg 156/24 Building Code, amending O Reg 434/22, which amends O Reg 332/12 O Reg 158/24 Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12 O Reg 163/24 Building Code

City of Toronto Act, 2006

O Reg 106/24 Powers of the Minister in Implementing a Proposal for Minor Restructuring, amending O Reg 597/06 O Reg 107/24 City Services Corporations, amending O Reg 609/06 O Reg 111/24 Fees and Charges, amending O Reg 595/06 O Reg 142/24 Traditional Municipal Taxes, Limits and Collection, amending O Reg 121/07

Civil Remedies Act, 2001

O Reg 99/24 General, amending O Reg 91/02

Development Corporations Act

O Reg 92/24 Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation, amending O Reg 618/98 O Reg 93/24 Ontario Media Development Corporation, amending O Reg 672/00 O Reg 94/24 Intellectual Property Ontario, amending O Reg 4/22

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 105/24 General — Waste Management, amending Reg 347 of RRO 1990

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

O Reg 115/24 General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 149/24 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990 O Reg 150/24 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990 O Reg 151/24 Special Payments for Physician Services, amending O Reg 392/19 O Reg 152/24 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023

O Reg 153/24 General, amending O Reg 215/23

Land Transfer Tax Act

O Reg 144/24 Tax Payable under Subsection 2(2.1) of the Act by Foreign Entities and Taxable Trustees, amending O Reg 182/17

Medicine Act, 1991

O Reg 154/24 General, amending O Reg 114/94

Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011

O Reg 148/24 Entities not Permitted to Hold Certain Property and Interests (Section 11.0.1 of the Act)

Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Act

O Reg 161/24 General, amending Reg 800 of RRO 1990

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 108/24 Debt and Financial Obligation Limits, amending O Reg 403/02 O Reg 109/24 Powers of the Minister or a Commission in Implementing a Restructuring Proposal, amending O Reg 204/03 O Reg 110/24 Municipal Services Corporations, amending O Reg 599/06 O Reg 112/24 Fees and Charges, amending O Reg 584/06 O Reg 141/24 Tax Matters — Special Tax Rates and Limits, amending O Reg 73/03 O Reg 143/24 Optional Tax on Vacant Residential Units — Designated Municipalities, amending O Reg 458/22

Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act

O Reg 126/24 Special Projects, amending O Reg 425/23

Ombudsman Act

O Reg 98/24 Local Boards, amending O Reg 114/15

Ontario Drug Benefit Act

O Reg 157/24 General, amending O Reg 201/96

Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012

O Reg 136/24 Specified Locate Requests O Reg 137/24 Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 87/23

Pesticides Act

O Reg 104/24 General, amending O Reg 63/09

Planning Act

O Reg 164/24 Zoning Order — City of Pickering, Regional Municipality of Durham, amending O Reg 607/20 O Reg 165/24 Revoking Various Regulations

Retirement Homes Act, 2010

O Reg 102/24 General, amending O Reg 166/11

Vital Statistics Act

O Reg 113/24 General, amending Reg 1094 of RRO 1990

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Cannabis Licence Act, 2018

Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation Act, 2017

March 25, 2024

Proposed regulatory amendments to O Reg 468/18 under the Cannabis Licence Act, 2018 — Comments by May 9, 2024

Convenient Care at Home, Act

March 28, 2024

Proposed New Regulations and Amendments to Regulations under the Connecting Care Act, 2019 and other Acts — Comments by May 12, 2024

Development Charges Act, 1997

April 10, 2024

Changes to the Development Charges Act, 1997 to Enhance Municipalities' Ability to Invest in Housing-Enabling Infrastructure — Comments by May 10, 2024

Electricity Act, 1998

April 3, 2024

Proposed Amendments to the Electrical Safety Code regulation (O Reg 164/99) under Part VIII of the Electricity Act, 1998 — Comments by May 3, 2024

Employment Standards Act, 2000

April 4, 2024

Consultation on Personal Long-Term Illness Leave under the Employment Standards Act, 2000 — Comments by May 6, 2024

Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990

March 26, 2024

Proposed designation under the Environmental Assessment Act of the landfill site and waste transfer and processing expansion, located in the former Town of Dresden, Municipality of Chatham Kent — Comments by May 10, 2024

Hazel McCallion Act (Peel Dissolution), 2023

April 10, 2024

Proposed Amendments to the Hazel McCallion Act (Peel Dissolution), 2023 to end the dissolution of the Region of Peel and revise the mandate of the Peel Region Transition Board — Comments by May 10, 2024

Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act

April 10, 2024

Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 45/22 (General) under the Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act to expand midwives' authority to order additional laboratory tests and allow midwives to perform certain point-of-care tests — Comments by May 25, 2024

Line Fences Act

April 10, 2024

Proposed Legislative Amendments to the Line Fences Act — Comments by May 10, 2024

Motor Vehicle Dealers Act, 2002

April 2, 2024

Modernizing the Motor Vehicle Dealers Act: Proposals to Reduce Burden, Improve Regulatory Efficiency, and Enhance Consumer Protection — Comments by May 21, 2024

Municipal Act, 2001

City of Toronto Act, 2006

April 10, 2024

Red Tape Reduction — Supporting Municipal Incentives for Economic Growth — Comments by May 10, 2024

Planning Act

April 10, 2024

Proposed Regulatory Changes under the Planning Act Relating to the Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024 (Bill 185): Removing Barriers for Additional Residential Units — Comments by May 10, 2024

April 10, 2024

Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 73/23: Municipal Planning Data Reporting — Comments by May 10, 2024

Planning Act

City of Toronto Act, 2006

Municipal Act, 2001

April 10, 2024

Proposed Planning Act, City of Toronto Act, 2006, and Municipal Act, 2001 Changes (Schedules 4, 9, and 12 of Bill 185 - the proposed Bill 185, Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024) — Comments by May 10, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Ontario Gazette, April 6, 2024:

Build Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 40

Schedule 2, subsection 3(2), which amends the Business Corporations Act, in force April 1, 2024

Building Infrastructure Safely Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 1

Subsections 8(7), 9(7), 12, which amend the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012, in force May 1, 2024

Comprehensive Ontario Police Services Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 1

Schedule 4, sections 2-11, 13, 15-17, 18(1)-(3), 19-23, 24(1)-(8), (10)-(13), 25, 26(1)-(12), (14), (16)-(26), 27-28, 30-36, 38-45, 48, 50-52, 54-59, 63-66, which amend various Acts, in force April 1, 2024

Schedule 6, subsections 1(1), 3(2), (3), 4(2), (3), 6(2), 11, which amend the Coroners Act, in force April 1, 2024

Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2

Schedule 4, sections 1-5, which amend the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019, in force April 1, 2024

Schedule 4, sections 7-12, which amend various Acts, in force April 1, 2024

Protecting What Matters Most Act (Budget Measures), 2019, SO 2019, c 7

Schedule 35, subsections 10(2), 27(3), which amend the Juries Act, in force April 1, 2024

Reducing Inefficiencies Act (Infrastructure Statute Law Amendments), 2023, SO 2023, c 5

The following provisions in force April 1, 2024: Schedule 2, sections 1, 2, which amend the Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011 Schedule 2, section 3, which amends the AgriCorp Act, 1996 Schedule 2, section 4, which amends the Arts Council Act Schedule 2, section 5, which amends the Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021 Schedule 2, section 6, which amends the Capital Investment Plan Act, 1993 Schedule 2, section 7, which amends the Education Quality and Accountability Office Act, 1996 Schedule 2, section 8, which amends the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016 Schedule 2, section 9, which amends the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997 Schedule 2, section 10, which amends the Human Rights Code Schedule 2, section 11, which amends the Securities Commission Act, 2021



Safer Ontario Act, 2018, SO 2018, c 3

Schedule 7, subsections 12(1), (3)-(25), which amend the Missing Persons Act, 2018, in force April 1, 2024

Smarter and Stronger Justice Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 11

Schedule 3, subsections 1(2), (3), 15(2), which amend the Civil Remedies Act, 2001, in force April 1, 2024

Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 12

Schedule 1, section 77, which amends the Missing Persons Act, 2018, in force April 1, 2024

Royal Assents

March 21, 2024

Bill 149, Working for Workers Four Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 3

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, April 6, 2024:

Ontario Energy Board

Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 23, 2024:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2024-224 Allied Health Professionals Regulations, amendment EC2024-225 Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists Regulations, amendment EC2024-226 Licensed Practical Nurse Regulations, amendment EC2024-227 Physician Assistants Regulations, amendment EC2024-228 Reserved Activities Regulations, amendment EC2024-229 Midwives Regulations, amendment

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 30, 2024:

Water Act

EC2024-281 Sewage Disposal Systems Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, March 30, 2024:

An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act, SPEI 2023, c 41

Act in force October 1, 2024.

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 56 Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille et instituant le régime d'union parentale 57 Loi édictant la Loi visant à protéger les élus et à favoriser l'exercice sans entraves de leurs fonctions et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives concernant le domaine municipal

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 56 An Act respecting family law reform and establishing the parental union regime 57 An Act to enact the Act to protect elected officers and to facilitate the unhindered exercise of their functions and to amend various legislative provisions concerning municipal affairs

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mars 2024:

Loi sur les loteries et les appareils d'amusement

Décret 436-2024 Règlement modifiant les Règles sur les systèmes de loterie Décret 437-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les systèmes de loterie

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 10 avril 2024:

Loi sur les normes du travail

Décret 714-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 27, 2024:

Act respecting lotteries and amusement machines

OC 436-2024 Regulation to amend the Lottery Scheme Rules OC 437-2024 Regulation to amend the Lottery Scheme Regulation

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 10, 2024:

Act respecting labour standards

OC 714-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mars 2024:

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie

Bloc de 300 mégawatts d'énergie solaire photovoltaïque

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 10 avril 2024:

Charte de la langue française

Règlement facilitant la mise en Suvre du deuxième alinéa de l'article 88.0.2 de la Charte de la langue française

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains contrats de services des organismes publics

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains contrats d'approvisionnement des organismes publics

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats de travaux de construction des organismes publics

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats des organismes publics en matière de technologies de l'information

Loi sur les cités et villes

Code municipal du Québec

Loi sur les élections et les référendums dans les municipalités

Règlement déterminant, pour l'application des articles 116.0.1 de la Loi sur les cités et villes, 269.1 du Code municipal du Québec et 305.0.1 de la Loi sur les élections et les référendums dans les municipalités, les types de commerces dans lesquels des biens peuvent être acquis ou loués

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 27, 2024:

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie

300-megawatt block of photovoltaic solar energy

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 10, 2024:

Charter of the French language

Regulation to facilitate the application of the second paragraph of section 88.0.2 of the Charter of the French language

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain service contracts of public bodies

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain supply contracts of public bodies

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting construction contracts of public bodies

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contracting by public bodies in the field of information technologies

Cities and Towns Act

Municipal Code of Québec

Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities

Regulation determining, for the purposes of section 116.0.1 of the Cities and Towns Act, article 269.1 of the Municipal Code of Québec and section 305.0.1 of the Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities, the types of businesses from which goods may be acquired or leased

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mars 2024:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2024-04 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 41-101 sur les obligations générales relatives au prospectus — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-04 du ministre des Finances AM 2024-05 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 44-101 sur le placement de titres au moyen d'un prospectus simplifié — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-05 du ministre des Finances AM 2024-06 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 44-102 sur le placement de titres au moyen d'un prospectus préalable — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-06 du ministre des Finances AM 2024-07 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 44-103 sur le régime de fixation du prix après le visa — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-07 du ministre des Finances

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 avril 2024:

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

AM 2024-007 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines conditions de travail applicables aux cadres des agences et des établissements de santé et de services sociaux — Arrêté numéro 2024-007 du ministre de la Santé AM 2024-008 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines conditions de travail applicables aux hors-cadres des agences et des établissements publics de santé et de services sociaux — Arrêté numéro 2024-008 du ministre de la Santé

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 10 avril 2024:

Code de procédure civile

AM 2024 Règlement concernant le projet pilote visant la transformation numérique de l'administration de la justice — Arrêté numéro 2024-5193 du ministre de la Justice

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 27, 2024:

Securities Act

MO 2024-04 Regulation to amend Regulation 41-101 respecting General Prospectus Requirements — Order number V-1.1-2024-04 of the Minister of Finance MO 2024-05 Regulation to amend Regulation 44-101 respecting Short Form Prospectus Distributions — Order number V-1.1-2024-05 of the Minister of Finance MO 2024-06 Regulation to amend Regulation 44-102 respecting Shelf Distributions — Order number V-1.1-2024-06 of the Minister of Finance MO 2024-07 Regulation to amend Regulation 44-103 respecting Post-Receipt Pricing — Order number V-1.1-2024-07 of the Minister of Finance

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 3, 2024:

Act respecting health services and social services

MO 2024-007 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain terms of employment applicable to officers of agencies and health and social services institutions — Order 2024-007 of the Minister of Health MO 2024-008 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain terms of employment applicable to senior administrators of agencies and of public health and social services institutions — Order 2024-008 of the Minister of Health

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 10, 2024:

Code of Civil Procedure

AM 2024 Regulation respecting the Pilot project relating to digital transformation of the administration of justice — Order 2024-5193 of the Minister of Justice

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mars 2024:

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues, SQ 2023, c 20

Que soit fixée au 1er avril 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 88 de la Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues (2023, chapitre 20), sauf en ce qui concerne les interceptions routières effectuées en vertu de l'article 636 du Code de la sécurité routière (chapitre C-24.2), pour lesquellesla date de l'entrée en vigueur de ces dispositions est fixée au 1er janvier 2025. (Décret 432-2024)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 27, 2024:

Act to amend various provisions relating to public security and to enact the Act to assist in locating missing persons, SQ 2023, 20

Section 88 in force April 1, 2024, except as concerns stopping vehicles under section 636 of the Highway Safety Code (chapter C-24.2), in relation to which those provisions in force January 1, 2025. (OC 432-2024)

Sanctions

27 mars 2024

Loi nº 41, Loi édictant la Loi sur la performance environnementale des bâtiments et modifiant diverses dispositions en matière de transition énergétique — Chapitre nº 5

Loi nº 42, Loi visant à prévenir et à combattre le harcèlement psychologique et la violence à caractère sexuel en milieu de travail — Chapitre nº 4

Loi nº 46, Loi sur l'amélioration de la protection des enfants dans les services de garde éducatifs — Chapitre nº 6

28 mars 2024

Loi nº 54, Loi donnant suite à la Table Justice-Québec en vue de réduire les délais en matière criminelle et pénale et visant à rendre l'administration de la justice plus performante — Chapitre nº 7

9 avril 2024

Loi nº 47, Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel — Chapitre nº 9

Assents

March 27, 2024

Bill 41, An Act to enact the Act respecting the environmental performance of buildings and to amend various provisions regarding energy transition — Chapter No. 5

Bill 42, An Act to prevent and fight psychological harassment and sexual violence in the workplace — Chapter No. 4

Bill 46, An Act to improve the protection of children receiving educational childcare services — Chapter No. 6

March 28, 2024

Bill 54, An Act to follow up on the Table Justice-Québec with a view to reducing processing times in criminal and penal matters and to make the administration of justice more efficient — Chapter No. 7

April 9, 2024

Bill 47, An Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence (modified title) — Chapter No. 9

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 10 avril 2024:

Loi sur l'assurance médicaments

Liste des médicaments annexée au Règlement concernant la liste des médicaments couverts par le régime général d'assurance médicaments —Changements apportés en 2023

Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Règlements pris en vertu du premier alinéa de l'article 72.1 de la Loi — Modifications apportés en 2023

Régie de l'énergie

Amendments to Schedule I pursuant to Section 22.0.1.1 of the Hydro-Québec Act

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 10, 2024:

An Act respecting prescription drug insurance

List of Medications attached to the Regulation respecting the List of medications covered by the basic prescription drug insurance plan — Amendments made in 2023

Health Insurance Act

Regulations established under the first paragraph of section 72.1 of the Health Insurance Act — Amendments made in 2023

Régie de l'énergie

Amendments to Schedule I pursuant to Section 22.0.1.1 of the Hydro-Québec Act

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 156 The Tobacco Tax Amendment Act, 2024 157 The Income Tax Amendment Act, 2024 158 The Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive (Patent Box) Amendment Act, 2024 159 The Revenue and Financial Services Amendment Act, 2024 160 The Immigration Services Act

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 5, 2024:

The Saskatchewan Employment Act

RRS c S‑15.1 Reg 9 The Health Labour Relations Reorganization Regulations, 2024

The Wills Act, 1996

RRS c W­14.1 Reg 2 The Wills Regulations, 2024

The Gas Inspection Act, 1993

Sask Reg 17/2024 The Gas Inspection Amendment Regulations, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 14

Sections 12, 13, 15, 16, 20, 28 and Clause 31(a) in force April 2, 2024. (OC 120/2024)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 28, 2024:

The Regulatory Bylaw Amendments to The Regulatory Bylaws of the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals

Correction

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, March 28, 2024:

The Oil and Gas Emissions Management Amendment Regulations, 2024

Errata

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 5, 2024:

Rules of Court

Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan

Amendments to the King's Bench Rules

Yukon / Yukon

