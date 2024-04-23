Legislation for the period 03/21 to 04/10
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-66
|Military Justice System Modernization Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, March 27, 2024:
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
|SOR/2024-45
|By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-44
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part II, April 10, 2024:
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
|SOR/2024-49
|Regulations Amending the Administrative Monetary Penalties and Notices (CSA 2001) Regulations
Broadcasting Act
|SOR/2024-46
|Broadcasting Fees Regulations
Energy Efficiency Act
|SOR/2024-54
|Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (MA 1)
Foreign Missions and International Organizations Act
|SOR/2024-48
|Fourth Session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (Ottawa 2024 – INC-4) Privileges and Immunities Order
Patent Act
|SOR/2024-50
|Rules Amending the Patent Rules
Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act
|SOR/2024-47
|Regulations Amending the Preliminary Screening Requirement Regulations and the Exemption List Regulations
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 30, 2024:
Nuclear Safety and Control Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act (Imports, Exports and Safeguards)
Aeronautics Act
- Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Regulations (Personnel Licensing and Training)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
March 19, 2024
- Bill C-35, Canada Early Learning and Child Care Act — Chapter No. 2
March 22, 2024
- Bill C-34, An Act to amend the Investment Canada Act — Chapter No. 4
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 23, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21689
Canada Marine Act
- Trois-Rivières Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 30, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2024-66-01-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of final decision after assessment of thallium and its compounds, including those specified on the Domestic Substances List and those identified for further consideration following prioritization of the Revised in Commerce List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Department of Health Act
- Notice amending Health Canada's National Dosimetry Services Products, Services and Fees Schedule
Bank Act
- Schedules I, II and III
Canada Transportation Act
- Levy on shipments of crude oil by rail
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 6, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the Guidelines for the Reduction of Dyes Released from Pulp and Paper Mills
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-003-24 — 2024 Notice of Upcoming Auction of Residual Spectrum Licences
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 23, 2024:
- Bank for International Settlements — Exemption from foreign bank status
- Scotia General Insurance Company — Certificate of continuance
- TELUS Health — Termination of the Northern Transportation Company Limited Pension Plan
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 23, 2024:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Certain wire rod
- Inquiry — Computer services
Canada Gazette, Part I, March 30, 2024:
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Regulatory policies
CUSMA Secretariat
- Notice of Completion of Panel Review — Tin mill products from Canada
International Joint Commission
- Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 — International Joint Commission Reference regarding water pollution in the Elk-Kootenai/y watershed
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 6, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 888426475RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Order — Dry wheat pasta
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|13
|Real Property Governance Act
|16
|Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
|17
|Canadian Centre of Recovery Excellence Act
|18
|Provincial Priorities Act
|205
|Housing Statutes (Housing Security) Amendment Act, 2023
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, March 30, 2024:
Alberta Utilities Commission Act
|Alta Reg 37/2024
|Fair, Efficient and Open Competition Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 33/2024
|Liability Protection Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 43/2024
|Market Power Mitigation Regulation
|Alta Reg 42/2024
|Supply Cushion Regulation
Electric Utilities Act
|Alta Reg 35/2024
|City of Medicine Hat Payment in Lieu of Tax Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 37/2024
|Fair, Efficient and Open Competition Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 38/2024
|Isolated Generating Units and Customer Choice Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 33/2024
|Liability Protection Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 43/2024
|Market Power Mitigation Regulation
|Alta Reg 40/2024
|Micro-generation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 39/2024
|Municipal Own-use Generation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 36/2024
|Payment in Lieu of Tax Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 41/2024
|Small Scale Generation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 42/2024
|Supply Cushion Regulation
|Alta Reg 34/2024
|Transmission Amendment Regulation
Hydro and Electric Energy Act
|Alta Reg 32/2024
|Hydro and Electric Energy Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King's Printer
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SA 2023, c 3
- Section 17(2) and (3), which amend Securities Act, in force on April 16, 2024 (OIC 055/2024)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
March 28, 2024
- Bill 203, Foreign Credential Advisory Committee Act — Chapter No. F-16.5
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|13
|Land Title and Property Law Amendment Act, 2024
|14
|Tenancy Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
|15
|Budget Measures Implementation (Residential Property (Short-Term Holding) Profit Tax) Act, 2024
|16
|Housing Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
|17
|Police Amendment Act, 2024
|18
|Vancouver Charter Amendment Act (No. 2), 2024
|19
|Children and Family Development Statutes Amendment Act, 2024
|20
|First Nations Mandated Post-Secondary Institutes Act
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, March 26, 2024:
Securities Act
|BC Reg 70/2024
|
Amends BC Regs
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 2, 2024:
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 71/2024
|Amends BC Reg 271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 72/2024
|Enacts Coast Mountain Hydro Exemption Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 9, 2024:
Clean Energy Act
|BC Reg 80/2024
|Amends BC Reg 102/2012 — Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation
Insurance (Vehicle) Act
|BC Reg 73/2024
|Amends BC Reg 4/2021 — Basic Vehicle Damage Coverage Regulation
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 78/2024
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Local Government Bylaw Notice Enforcement Act
|BC Reg 81/2024
|Amends BC Reg 175/2004 — Bylaw Notice Enforcement Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 74/2024
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
|BC Reg 75/2024
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Pharmaceutical Services Act
|BC Reg 77/2024
|Amends BC Reg 73/2015 — Drug Plans Regulation
Plant Protection Act
|BC Reg 82/2024
|Amends BC Reg 100/2022 — Spongy Moth Eradication Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 83/2024
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 84/2024
|Amends BC Reg 196/97 — Securities Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 9, 2024:
Administrative Tribunals Statutes Amendment Act, 2015, SBC 2015, c 10
- Various provisions in force April 8, 2024 (BC Reg 79/2024)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2019, SBC 2019, c 36
- Section 107 in force June 3, 2024 (BC Reg 73/2024)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023, SBC 2023, c 16
- Sections 1 to 6 in force April 4, 2024 (BC Reg 76/2024)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 3), 2023, SBC 2023, c 47
- Various provisions in force April 8, 2024 (BC Reg 79/2024)
Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 17
- Sections 21 and 31 in force June 3, 2024 (BC Reg 74/2024)
- Sections 10 (f), 18 and 19 in force June 3, 2024 (BC Reg 75/2024)
Notices / Avis
British Columbia Gazette, Part I, April 11, 2024:
Building Act
- Order of the Minister of Housing Building Act Ministerial Order No. BA 2024 01
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|23
|The Change of Name Amendment Act (2)
|24
|The Intimate Image Protection Amendment Act (Distribution of Fake Intimate Images)
|29
|The Body Armour and Fortified Vehicle Control Amendment Act
|30
|The Unexplained Wealth Act (Criminal Property Forfeiture Act and Corporations Act Amended)
|31
|The Captured Carbon Storage Act
|33
|The Change of Name Amendment Act (3)
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act
|Man Reg 19/2024
|Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment
The Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act
|Man Reg 22/2024
|Standards of Sound Business Practice Regulation, amendment
The Water Power Act
|Man Reg 27/2024
|Water Power Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|21
|An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Income Tax Act
|22
|An Act to Amend the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act
|23
|An Act Respecting Renewable Gas and Hydrogen
|24
|An Act Respecting Occupational Health and Safety
|25
|An Act Respecting an Act Respecting Child and Youth Well-Being
|27
|An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Income Tax Act
|28
|An Act to Amend the Provincial Court Act
|29
|An Act Respecting Cannabis Control
|30
|An Act to Amend the Tobacco and Electronic Cigarette Sales Act
|31
|An Act to Amend an Act Respecting the Law Society of New Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Clean Water Act
|NB Reg 2024-13
|NB Reg 2000-47, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act
|NLR 17/24
|High-Cost Credit Product Regulations (Amendment)
Environmental Protection Act
|NLR 18/24
|Port au Port-Stephenville Wind Power and Hydrogen Generation Project Release Order
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2024:
Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act
|NWT Reg R-009-2024
|Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, March 31, 2024:
Arbitration Act, SNWT 2022, c 14
- Act in force April 1, 2024. (SI-002-2024)
An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act, No. 3, SNWT 2023, c 33
- Act in force April 1, 2023. (SI-003-2024)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|455
|Nova Scotia Guard Act
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, March 22, 2024:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 61/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 63/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 5, 2024:
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|NS Reg 73/2024
|Workplace Health and Safety Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 68/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 69/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, April 5, 2024:
Municipal Reform (2023) Act, SNS 2023, c 14
- Act, except Sections 11 to 13, in force April 1, 2024 (NS Reg 70/2024)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Notices / Avis
Nunavut Gazette, Part I, March 28, 2024:
Legislation Act
- The Chief Legislative Counsel gives notice under subsection 49(3) of the Legislation Act that subsection 5(1) of An Act to Amend the Justices of the Peace Act, SNu 2013, c 17, was repealed under section 49 of the Legislation Act on January 1, 2024
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|173
|Intimate Partner Violence Epidemic Act, 2024
|180
|Building a Better Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2024
|185
|Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Anti-Racism Act, 2017
|O Reg 103/24
|General, amending O Reg 267/18
Assessment Act
|O Reg 140/24
|General, amending O Reg 282/98
At Your Service Act, 2022
|O Reg 162/24
|General
Building Code Act, 1992
|O Reg 155/24
|Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12
|O Reg 156/24
|Building Code, amending O Reg 434/22, which amends O Reg 332/12
|O Reg 158/24
|Building Code, amending O Reg 332/12
|O Reg 163/24
|Building Code
City of Toronto Act, 2006
|O Reg 106/24
|Powers of the Minister in Implementing a Proposal for Minor Restructuring, amending O Reg 597/06
|O Reg 107/24
|City Services Corporations, amending O Reg 609/06
|O Reg 111/24
|Fees and Charges, amending O Reg 595/06
|O Reg 142/24
|Traditional Municipal Taxes, Limits and Collection, amending O Reg 121/07
Civil Remedies Act, 2001
|O Reg 99/24
|General, amending O Reg 91/02
Development Corporations Act
|O Reg 92/24
|Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Corporation, amending O Reg 618/98
|O Reg 93/24
|Ontario Media Development Corporation, amending O Reg 672/00
|O Reg 94/24
|Intellectual Property Ontario, amending O Reg 4/22
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 105/24
|General — Waste Management, amending Reg 347 of RRO 1990
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|O Reg 115/24
|General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990
Health Insurance Act
|O Reg 149/24
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 150/24
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 151/24
|Special Payments for Physician Services, amending O Reg 392/19
|O Reg 152/24
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023
|O Reg 153/24
|General, amending O Reg 215/23
Land Transfer Tax Act
|O Reg 144/24
|Tax Payable under Subsection 2(2.1) of the Act by Foreign Entities and Taxable Trustees, amending O Reg 182/17
Medicine Act, 1991
|O Reg 154/24
|General, amending O Reg 114/94
Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011
|O Reg 148/24
|Entities not Permitted to Hold Certain Property and Interests (Section 11.0.1 of the Act)
Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Act
|O Reg 161/24
|General, amending Reg 800 of RRO 1990
Municipal Act, 2001
|O Reg 108/24
|Debt and Financial Obligation Limits, amending O Reg 403/02
|O Reg 109/24
|Powers of the Minister or a Commission in Implementing a Restructuring Proposal, amending O Reg 204/03
|O Reg 110/24
|Municipal Services Corporations, amending O Reg 599/06
|O Reg 112/24
|Fees and Charges, amending O Reg 584/06
|O Reg 141/24
|Tax Matters — Special Tax Rates and Limits, amending O Reg 73/03
|O Reg 143/24
|Optional Tax on Vacant Residential Units — Designated Municipalities, amending O Reg 458/22
Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act
|O Reg 126/24
|Special Projects, amending O Reg 425/23
Ombudsman Act
|O Reg 98/24
|Local Boards, amending O Reg 114/15
Ontario Drug Benefit Act
|O Reg 157/24
|General, amending O Reg 201/96
Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012
|O Reg 136/24
|Specified Locate Requests
|O Reg 137/24
|Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 87/23
Pesticides Act
|O Reg 104/24
|General, amending O Reg 63/09
Planning Act
|O Reg 164/24
|Zoning Order — City of Pickering, Regional Municipality of Durham, amending O Reg 607/20
|O Reg 165/24
|Revoking Various Regulations
Retirement Homes Act, 2010
|O Reg 102/24
|General, amending O Reg 166/11
Vital Statistics Act
|O Reg 113/24
|General, amending Reg 1094 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Cannabis Licence Act, 2018
Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation Act, 2017
March 25, 2024
Proposed regulatory amendments to O Reg 468/18 under the Cannabis Licence Act, 2018 — Comments by May 9, 2024
Convenient Care at Home, Act
March 28, 2024
Proposed New Regulations and Amendments to Regulations under the Connecting Care Act, 2019 and other Acts — Comments by May 12, 2024
Development Charges Act, 1997
April 10, 2024
Changes to the Development Charges Act, 1997 to Enhance Municipalities' Ability to Invest in Housing-Enabling Infrastructure — Comments by May 10, 2024
Electricity Act, 1998
April 3, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Electrical Safety Code regulation (O Reg 164/99) under Part VIII of the Electricity Act, 1998 — Comments by May 3, 2024
Employment Standards Act, 2000
April 4, 2024
Consultation on Personal Long-Term Illness Leave under the Employment Standards Act, 2000 — Comments by May 6, 2024
Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990
March 26, 2024
Proposed designation under the Environmental Assessment Act of the landfill site and waste transfer and processing expansion, located in the former Town of Dresden, Municipality of Chatham Kent — Comments by May 10, 2024
Hazel McCallion Act (Peel Dissolution), 2023
April 10, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Hazel McCallion Act (Peel Dissolution), 2023 to end the dissolution of the Region of Peel and revise the mandate of the Peel Region Transition Board — Comments by May 10, 2024
Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act
April 10, 2024
Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 45/22 (General) under the Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act to expand midwives' authority to order additional laboratory tests and allow midwives to perform certain point-of-care tests — Comments by May 25, 2024
Line Fences Act
April 10, 2024
Proposed Legislative Amendments to the Line Fences Act — Comments by May 10, 2024
Motor Vehicle Dealers Act, 2002
April 2, 2024
Modernizing the Motor Vehicle Dealers Act: Proposals to Reduce Burden, Improve Regulatory Efficiency, and Enhance Consumer Protection — Comments by May 21, 2024
Municipal Act, 2001
City of Toronto Act, 2006
April 10, 2024
Red Tape Reduction — Supporting Municipal Incentives for Economic Growth — Comments by May 10, 2024
Planning Act
April 10, 2024
Proposed Regulatory Changes under the Planning Act Relating to the Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024 (Bill 185): Removing Barriers for Additional Residential Units — Comments by May 10, 2024
April 10, 2024
Proposed Amendments to Ontario Regulation 73/23: Municipal Planning Data Reporting — Comments by May 10, 2024
Planning Act
City of Toronto Act, 2006
Municipal Act, 2001
April 10, 2024
Proposed Planning Act, City of Toronto Act, 2006, and Municipal Act, 2001 Changes (Schedules 4, 9, and 12 of Bill 185 - the proposed Bill 185, Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024) — Comments by May 10, 2024
Proclamations / Proclamations
Ontario Gazette, April 6, 2024:
Build Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021, SO 2021, c 40
- Schedule 2, subsection 3(2), which amends the Business Corporations Act, in force April 1, 2024
Building Infrastructure Safely Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 1
- Subsections 8(7), 9(7), 12, which amend the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012, in force May 1, 2024
Comprehensive Ontario Police Services Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 1
- Schedule 4, sections 2-11, 13, 15-17, 18(1)-(3), 19-23, 24(1)-(8), (10)-(13), 25, 26(1)-(12), (14), (16)-(26), 27-28, 30-36, 38-45, 48, 50-52, 54-59, 63-66, which amend various Acts, in force April 1, 2024
- Schedule 6, subsections 1(1), 3(2), (3), 4(2), (3), 6(2), 11, which amend the Coroners Act, in force April 1, 2024
Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2
- Schedule 4, sections 1-5, which amend the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019, in force April 1, 2024
- Schedule 4, sections 7-12, which amend various Acts, in force April 1, 2024
Protecting What Matters Most Act (Budget Measures), 2019, SO 2019, c 7
- Schedule 35, subsections 10(2), 27(3), which amend the Juries Act, in force April 1, 2024
Reducing Inefficiencies Act (Infrastructure Statute Law Amendments), 2023, SO 2023, c 5
- The following provisions in force April 1, 2024:
- Schedule 2, sections 1, 2, which amend the Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011
- Schedule 2, section 3, which amends the AgriCorp Act, 1996
- Schedule 2, section 4, which amends the Arts Council Act
- Schedule 2, section 5, which amends the Building Opportunities in the Skilled Trades Act, 2021
- Schedule 2, section 6, which amends the Capital Investment Plan Act, 1993
- Schedule 2, section 7, which amends the Education Quality and Accountability Office Act, 1996
- Schedule 2, section 8, which amends the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Act, 2016
- Schedule 2, section 9, which amends the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, 1997
- Schedule 2, section 10, which amends the Human Rights Code
- Schedule 2, section 11, which amends the Securities Commission Act, 2021
Safer Ontario Act, 2018, SO 2018, c 3
- Schedule 7, subsections 12(1), (3)-(25), which amend the Missing Persons Act, 2018, in force April 1, 2024
Smarter and Stronger Justice Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 11
- Schedule 3, subsections 1(2), (3), 15(2), which amend the Civil Remedies Act, 2001, in force April 1, 2024
Strengthening Safety and Modernizing Justice Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 12
- Schedule 1, section 77, which amends the Missing Persons Act, 2018, in force April 1, 2024
Royal Assents
March 21, 2024
- Bill 149, Working for Workers Four Act, 2024 — Chapter No. 3
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, April 6, 2024:
Ontario Energy Board
- Notice of Amendments to the Distribution System Code
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 23, 2024:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2024-224
|Allied Health Professionals Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-225
|Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-226
|Licensed Practical Nurse Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-227
|Physician Assistants Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-228
|Reserved Activities Regulations, amendment
|EC2024-229
|Midwives Regulations, amendment
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, March 30, 2024:
Water Act
|EC2024-281
|Sewage Disposal Systems Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, March 30, 2024:
An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act, SPEI 2023, c 41
- Act in force October 1, 2024.
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|56
|Loi portant sur la réforme du droit de la famille et instituant le régime d'union parentale
|57
|Loi édictant la Loi visant à protéger les élus et à favoriser l'exercice sans entraves de leurs fonctions et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives concernant le domaine municipal
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|56
|An Act respecting family law reform and establishing the parental union regime
|57
|An Act to enact the Act to protect elected officers and to facilitate the unhindered exercise of their functions and to amend various legislative provisions concerning municipal affairs
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mars 2024:
Loi sur les loteries et les appareils d'amusement
|Décret 436-2024
|Règlement modifiant les Règles sur les systèmes de loterie
|Décret 437-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les systèmes de loterie
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 10 avril 2024:
Loi sur les normes du travail
|Décret 714-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les normes du travail
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 27, 2024:
Act respecting lotteries and amusement machines
|OC 436-2024
|Regulation to amend the Lottery Scheme Rules
|OC 437-2024
|Regulation to amend the Lottery Scheme Regulation
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 10, 2024:
Act respecting labour standards
|OC 714-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting labour standards
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mars 2024:
Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie
- Bloc de 300 mégawatts d'énergie solaire photovoltaïque
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 10 avril 2024:
Charte de la langue française
- Règlement facilitant la mise en Suvre du deuxième alinéa de l'article 88.0.2 de la Charte de la langue française
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains contrats de services des organismes publics
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certains contrats d'approvisionnement des organismes publics
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats de travaux de construction des organismes publics
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les contrats des organismes publics en matière de technologies de l'information
Loi sur les cités et villes
Code municipal du Québec
Loi sur les élections et les référendums dans les municipalités
- Règlement déterminant, pour l'application des articles 116.0.1 de la Loi sur les cités et villes, 269.1 du Code municipal du Québec et 305.0.1 de la Loi sur les élections et les référendums dans les municipalités, les types de commerces dans lesquels des biens peuvent être acquis ou loués
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 27, 2024:
Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie
- 300-megawatt block of photovoltaic solar energy
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 10, 2024:
Charter of the French language
- Regulation to facilitate the application of the second paragraph of section 88.0.2 of the Charter of the French language
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain service contracts of public bodies
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain supply contracts of public bodies
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting construction contracts of public bodies
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contracting by public bodies in the field of information technologies
Cities and Towns Act
Municipal Code of Québec
Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities
- Regulation determining, for the purposes of section 116.0.1 of the Cities and Towns Act, article 269.1 of the Municipal Code of Québec and section 305.0.1 of the Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities, the types of businesses from which goods may be acquired or leased
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mars 2024:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2024-04
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 41-101 sur les obligations générales relatives au prospectus — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-04 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2024-05
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 44-101 sur le placement de titres au moyen d'un prospectus simplifié — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-05 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2024-06
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 44-102 sur le placement de titres au moyen d'un prospectus préalable — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-06 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2024-07
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 44-103 sur le régime de fixation du prix après le visa — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2024-07 du ministre des Finances
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 avril 2024:
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
|AM 2024-007
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines conditions de travail applicables aux cadres des agences et des établissements de santé et de services sociaux — Arrêté numéro 2024-007 du ministre de la Santé
|AM 2024-008
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines conditions de travail applicables aux hors-cadres des agences et des établissements publics de santé et de services sociaux — Arrêté numéro 2024-008 du ministre de la Santé
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 10 avril 2024:
Code de procédure civile
|AM 2024
|Règlement concernant le projet pilote visant la transformation numérique de l'administration de la justice — Arrêté numéro 2024-5193 du ministre de la Justice
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 27, 2024:
Securities Act
|MO 2024-04
|Regulation to amend Regulation 41-101 respecting General Prospectus Requirements — Order number V-1.1-2024-04 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2024-05
|Regulation to amend Regulation 44-101 respecting Short Form Prospectus Distributions — Order number V-1.1-2024-05 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2024-06
|Regulation to amend Regulation 44-102 respecting Shelf Distributions — Order number V-1.1-2024-06 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2024-07
|Regulation to amend Regulation 44-103 respecting Post-Receipt Pricing — Order number V-1.1-2024-07 of the Minister of Finance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 3, 2024:
Act respecting health services and social services
|MO 2024-007
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain terms of employment applicable to officers of agencies and health and social services institutions — Order 2024-007 of the Minister of Health
|MO 2024-008
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain terms of employment applicable to senior administrators of agencies and of public health and social services institutions — Order 2024-008 of the Minister of Health
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 10, 2024:
Code of Civil Procedure
|AM 2024
|Regulation respecting the Pilot project relating to digital transformation of the administration of justice — Order 2024-5193 of the Minister of Justice
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mars 2024:
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues, SQ 2023, c 20
- Que soit fixée au 1er avril 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l'article 88 de la Loi modifiant diverses dispositions relatives à la sécurité publique et édictant la Loi visant à aider à retrouver des personnes disparues (2023, chapitre 20), sauf en ce qui concerne les interceptions routières effectuées en vertu de l'article 636 du Code de la sécurité routière (chapitre C-24.2), pour lesquellesla date de l'entrée en vigueur de ces dispositions est fixée au 1er janvier 2025. (Décret 432-2024)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, March 27, 2024:
Act to amend various provisions relating to public security and to enact the Act to assist in locating missing persons, SQ 2023, 20
- Section 88 in force April 1, 2024, except as concerns stopping vehicles under section 636 of the Highway Safety Code (chapter C-24.2), in relation to which those provisions in force January 1, 2025. (OC 432-2024)
Sanctions
27 mars 2024
- Loi nº 41, Loi édictant la Loi sur la performance environnementale des bâtiments et modifiant diverses dispositions en matière de transition énergétique — Chapitre nº 5
- Loi nº 42, Loi visant à prévenir et à combattre le harcèlement psychologique et la violence à caractère sexuel en milieu de travail — Chapitre nº 4
- Loi nº 46, Loi sur l'amélioration de la protection des enfants dans les services de garde éducatifs — Chapitre nº 6
28 mars 2024
- Loi nº 54, Loi donnant suite à la Table Justice-Québec en vue de réduire les délais en matière criminelle et pénale et visant à rendre l'administration de la justice plus performante — Chapitre nº 7
9 avril 2024
- Loi nº 47, Loi visant à renforcer la protection des élèves concernant notamment les actes de violence à caractère sexuel — Chapitre nº 9
Assents
March 27, 2024
- Bill 41, An Act to enact the Act respecting the environmental performance of buildings and to amend various provisions regarding energy transition — Chapter No. 5
- Bill 42, An Act to prevent and fight psychological harassment and sexual violence in the workplace — Chapter No. 4
- Bill 46, An Act to improve the protection of children receiving educational childcare services — Chapter No. 6
March 28, 2024
- Bill 54, An Act to follow up on the Table Justice-Québec with a view to reducing processing times in criminal and penal matters and to make the administration of justice more efficient — Chapter No. 7
April 9, 2024
- Bill 47, An Act to reinforce the protection of students, including with regard to acts of sexual violence (modified title) — Chapter No. 9
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 10 avril 2024:
Loi sur l'assurance médicaments
- Liste des médicaments annexée au Règlement concernant la liste des médicaments couverts par le régime général d'assurance médicaments —Changements apportés en 2023
Loi sur l'assurance maladie
- Règlements pris en vertu du premier alinéa de l'article 72.1 de la Loi — Modifications apportés en 2023
Régie de l'énergie
- Amendments to Schedule I pursuant to Section 22.0.1.1 of the Hydro-Québec Act
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 10, 2024:
An Act respecting prescription drug insurance
- List of Medications attached to the Regulation respecting the List of medications covered by the basic prescription drug insurance plan — Amendments made in 2023
Health Insurance Act
- Regulations established under the first paragraph of section 72.1 of the Health Insurance Act — Amendments made in 2023
Régie de l'énergie
- Amendments to Schedule I pursuant to Section 22.0.1.1 of the Hydro-Québec Act
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|156
|The Tobacco Tax Amendment Act, 2024
|157
|The Income Tax Amendment Act, 2024
|158
|The Saskatchewan Commercial Innovation Incentive (Patent Box) Amendment Act, 2024
|159
|The Revenue and Financial Services Amendment Act, 2024
|160
|The Immigration Services Act
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 5, 2024:
The Saskatchewan Employment Act
|RRS c S‑15.1 Reg 9
|The Health Labour Relations Reorganization Regulations, 2024
The Wills Act, 1996
|RRS c W14.1 Reg 2
|The Wills Regulations, 2024
The Gas Inspection Act, 1993
|Sask Reg 17/2024
|The Gas Inspection Amendment Regulations, 2024
Proclamations / Proclamations
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Amendment Act, 2023, SS 2023, c 14
- Sections 12, 13, 15, 16, 20, 28 and Clause 31(a) in force April 2, 2024. (OC 120/2024)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, March 28, 2024:
The Regulatory Bylaw Amendments to The Regulatory Bylaws of the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals
- Correction
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, March 28, 2024:
The Oil and Gas Emissions Management Amendment Regulations, 2024
- Errata
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, April 5, 2024:
Rules of Court
Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan
- Amendments to the King's Bench Rules
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
