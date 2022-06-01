Legislation for the period 05/12 to 05/25
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-20
|An Act establishing the Public Complaints and Review Commission and amending certain Acts and statutory instruments
|C-234
|An Act to amend the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-8
|An Act to amend the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, to make consequential amendments to other Acts and to amend the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations
|S-215
|An Act respecting measures in relation to the financial stability of post-secondary institutions
|S-245
|An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (granting citizenship to certain Canadians)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, May 25, 2022:
Species at Risk Act
|SI/2022-26
|Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Pursuant to Subsection 23(1) of the Act
|SI/2022-27
|Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Pursuant to Subsection 23(1) of the Act
Financial Administration Act
|SI/2022-28
|Moise Lafond Remission Order
|SI/2022-29
|Alan Walker Remission Order
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2022-95
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2022-98
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Pest Control Products Act
|SOR/2022-99
|Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Ultraviolet Radiation-emitting Devices and Ozone-generating Devices)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 14, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Amending Schedule 3 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Prohibition of Certain Toxic Substances Regulations, 2022
Aeronautics Act
Secure Air Travel Act
- Regulations Amending the Secure Air Travel Regulations and the Designated Provisions Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 21, 2022:
Criminal Code
- Regulations Amending the Regulations for the Monitoring of Medical Assistance in Dying
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 14, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations (Trailer Standards)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 14, 2022:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Interim Order Modifying the Operation of the Heavy-duty Vehicle and Engine Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations (Trailer Standards)
- Publication of final decision after screening assessment of a substance - 1-propene, 2-methyl-, sulfurized (sulfurized isobutylene), CAS RN 68511-50-2 - specified on the Domestic Substances List (subsection 77(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of results of investigations and recommendations for a substance - silanamine, 1,1,1-trimethyl-N- (trimethylsilyl)-, hydrolysis products with silica (TMSS), CAS RN 68909-20-6 - specified on the Domestic Substances List (paragraphs 68(b) and (c) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Dept. ofTransport
- Notice to interested parties - Electronic shipping document study for dangerous goods shipments
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 61
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 21, 2022:
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-008-22 - Decision on Updates to the Licensing and Fee Framework for Earth Stations and Space Stations in Canada
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 62
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 14, 2022:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal - Notice No. HA-2022-002
- Determination - Construction services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 21, 2022:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity (Erratum)
Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act
- Call for Bids No. NL22-CFB01 (Eastern Newfoundland)
- Call for Bids No. NL22-CFB02 (South Eastern Newfoundland)
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals - Notice No. HA-2022-003
- Order - Flat hot-rolled carbon and alloy steel sheet and strip
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 14, 2022:
Health Information Act
|Alta Reg 60/2022
|Health Information (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta Queen's Printer
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SA 2021, c 10
- Section 7, which amends the Pharmacy and Drug Act, in force June 01, 2022 (OIC 149/2022)
Business Corporations Amendment Act, 2021, SA 2021, c 18
- Act in force May 31, 2022 (OIC 152/2022)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 17, 2022:
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 116/2022
|Amends BC Reg 296/97 - Occupational Health and Safety Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 24, 2022:
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 120/2022
|Repeals BC Reg 297/2001 - Court of Appeal Rules
Enacts Court of Appeal Rules
|BC Reg 121/2022
|Amends BC Reg 120/2020 - Provincial Court Family Rules
Family Law Act
|BC Reg 121/2022
|Amends BC Reg 347/2012 - Family Law Act Regulation
Petroleum and Natural Gas Act
|BC Reg 117/2022
|Amends BC Reg 495/92 - Petroleum and Natural Gas Royalty and Freehold Production Tax Regulation
Small Business Venture Capital Act
|BC Reg 124/2022
|Amends BC Reg 390/98 - Small Business Venture Capital Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 24, 2022:
Court of Appeal Act, SBC 2021, c 6
- Act in force July 18, 2022 (BC Reg 120/2022)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|40
|The Hospitality Sector Customer Registry Act and Amendments to The Child and Family Services Act and The Child Sexual Exploitation and Human Trafficking Act
|208
|The Teachers' Pensions Amendment Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws - Unconsolidated Regulations
The Regulated Health Professions Act
|Man Reg 60/2022
|College of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation
|Man Reg 61/2022
|Practice of Registered Psychiatric Nursing Regulation
|Man Reg 62/2022
|Regulated Health Professions General Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 63/2022
|Practice of Registered Nursing Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 64/2022
|College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba General Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Regulated Health Professions Act, SM 2009, c 15
- Schedule 2, which repeals The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act (SM 1999, c 38), in force June 1, 2022 (OIC 209/2022)
- Clause 252(2)(c) in force June 1, 2022 (OIC 209/2022)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|114
|Child and Youth Well-Being Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General - Acts and Regulations
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|NB Reg 2022-27
|NB Reg 91-191, amendment
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 18, 2022:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Unclaimed Property Act
- With the provincial government's proclamation of the Unclaimed Property Act on January 1st, New Brunswick businesses will soon be able to return unclaimed monetary property they've been carrying on their books to its rightful owners.
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|54
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, 2000
|55
|An Act to Amend the Life Insurance Act
|56
|An Act to Amend the Condominium Act, 2009
|57
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Savings Plans Act and the Pension Plans Designation of Beneficiaries Act
|58
|An Act to Amend the Urban and Rural Planning Act, 2000
|61
|An Act to Amend the Forestry Act
|62
|An Act to Amend the Child and Youth Advocate Act
|63
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 5
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel - Annual Regulations
Pharmacy Act, 2012
|NLR 31/22
|Authorization to Prescribe Regulations (Amendment)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 20, 2022:
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 81/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 82/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 83/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 84/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 85/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
|NS Reg 88/2022
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices
Environment Act
|NS Reg 86/2022
|Pugwash Protected Water Area Designation
|NS Reg 87/2022
|Pugwash Protected Water Area Regulations
|NS Reg 92/2022
|Activities Designation Regulations - amendment
|NS Reg 93/2022
|Activities Designation Regulations - amendment
Pension Benefits Act
|NS Reg 89/2022
|Pension Benefits Regulations - amendment
Revenue Act
|NS Reg 90/2022
|Revenue Act Regulations - amendment
Embalmers and Funeral Directors Act
|NS Reg 94/2022
|Embalmers and Funeral Directors Regulations - amendment
Collection and Debt Management Agencies Act
|NS Reg 96/2022
|Collection and Debt Management Agencies Regulations - amendment
Business Electronic Filing Act
|NS Reg 97/2022
|Business Registry Regulations - amendment
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 20, 2022:
An Act to Amend Chapter 77 of the Revised Statutes, 1989, the Collection and Debt Management Agencies Act, SNS 2021, c 27
- Act in force May 10, 2022 (NS Reg 95/2022)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, May 21, 2022:
Drug Cost Assistance Act
|EC2022-382
|Drug Cost Assistance Program Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|33
|Loi modifiant la Loi sur les impôts, la Loi sur la taxe de vente du Québec et d'autres dispositions
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|33
|An Act amending the Taxation Act, the Act respecting the Québec sales tax and other provisions
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 mai 2022:
Loi sur le bâtiment
|Décret 737-2022
|Règlement modifiantle Code de construction
Code des professions
|Décret 767-2022
|Règlement sur l'exercice des activités décrites aux articles 39.7 et 39.8 du Code des professions
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|Décret 770-2022
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la compensation pour les services municipaux fournis en vue d'assurer la récupération et la valorisation de matières résiduelles
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 18, 2022:
Building Act
|OC 737-2022
|Regulation to amend the Construction Code
Professional Code
|OC 767-2022
|Regulation respecting the performance of the activities described in sections 39.7 and 39.8 of the Professional Code
Environment Quality Act
|OC 770-2022
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting compensation for municipal services provided to recover and reclaim residual materials
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 mai 2022:
Loi sur les maîtres électriciens
Loi sur le bâtiment
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des maîtres électriciens
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la formation continue obligatoire des maîtres mécaniciens en tuyauterie
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 25, 2022:
Master Electricians Act
Building Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting continuing education requirements for master electricians
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting continuing education requirements for master pipe-mechanics
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 mai 2022:
Loi sur les produits alimentaires
|AM 2022
|Projet pilote relatif à la préparation d'un aliment cuit ayant comme ingrédient du lait cru de chèvre, de brebis ou de bufflonne - Arrêté du ministre de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 18, 2022:
Food Products Act
|MO 2022
|Pilot project concerning the preparation of cooked food having raw goat, sheep or buffalo milk as an ingredient - Order of the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|86
|An Act to amend The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997 respecting the consumption of beverage alcohol in designated outdoor public places
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 13, 2022:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 33/2022
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 33-109 and NI 31-103) Amendment Regulations, 2022
|Sask Reg 34/2022
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 94-101) Amendment Regulations, 2022
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 13, 2022:
Rules of Court
Court of Queen's Bench
- Chambers sittings for Her Majesty's Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan for the period July 4, 2022 to September 2, 2022
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, May 15, 2022:
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2022/66
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (the Kaska asserted traditional territory outside the Ross River Area), amendment
|YOIC 2022/67
|Prohibition of Entry on Certain Lands (Ross River Area) Order, amendment
