National Indigenous History Month is a dedicated period for all Canadians to recognize, celebrate and honour the diverse histories, cultures and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in our country. June is a time to reflect on the past and to actively engage in dialogue, allyship and support for Indigenous rights, self-determination and the preservation of cultural identities.

During National Indigenous History month, various events, activities and educational initiatives are organized to promote awareness, understanding and appreciation of Indigenous heritage. We've compiled some of the activities taking place in the six cities where MLT Aikins has office locations.

Ahead of National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, we encourage you to engage in the journey of reconciliation through participation and reflection.

VANCOUVER

National Indigenous Peoples Day Block Party Celebration – Friday, June 21 from 1-4 p.m.

The Carnegie Community Centre is hosting its second annual block party in partnership with the City of Vancouver, located at the 400 Block of Main Street. The event begins with a welcome from Chief Bill Williams Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), Carleen Thomas Səl̓ílwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) and Mary Point xwməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam). Drop by for cultural sharing performances, community organization tables, giveaways from the Carnegie Cultural Sharing Program, Hives for Humanity and more.

Our Stories to Tell: Pēyakotēwisiwin – Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

The Cinematheque/Films is providing free screenings of four short films by Jules Arita Koostachin. Jules' work highlights the colonial struggles experiences by Indigenous peoples while creating hope for the next generation through storytelling.

Here is a selection of British Columbian authors, businesses and organizations to support during National Indigenous History Month.

Read:

I Am Woman by Lee Meracle

Monkey Beach by Eden Robinson

Heart Berries by Terese Marie Mailhot

Support:

BC Marketplace has a catalogue of Indigenous-owned businesses throughout the province.

Donate and connect:

EDMONTON

Talking Rock Tours

Experience the geologic wonders of Alberta and immerse yourself in the Indigenous stories of the past. Talking Rock Tours provides interactive experiences that reveal the history of the land led by a Métis guide and geologist who combines their culture with knowledge of geology.

All NDN All the Time: An Indigenous People's Day Market – Friday, June 21 from 12 noon until Sunday, June 23 at 5 p.m.

Join the Grow Centre Coworking and Teaching Space at this all-weekend long market in support of Indigenous artisans and vendors.

National Indigenous Peoples Day Event – Wednesday, June 19 from 3-7 p.m.

Creating Hope Society is throwing a free public event at the YMCA Castledowns located at 11510 153 Avenue NW. There will be bouncy castles, a kids' corner, bannock, performers, vendors, activity tents, cultural activities and swag bags.

CALGARY

National Indigenous History Month: Traditional Games – Friday, June 21 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Join the Central Library with the Calgary Public Library to try your luck at some traditional Indigenous games, including the hoop and stick, stick pull and the one foot high kick.

National Indigenous Family Day & Powwow – Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Aboriginal Awareness Week Calgary community is hosting a spectacular powwow located at the Enmax Park, Elbow River Camp at the Calgary Stampede Grounds. Open to the public, programming includes a free pancake breakfast, traditional powwow and hand games tournament.

Painted Warriors

Weaving Indigenous traditions, wilderness education and hands-on learning, Painted Warriors offers adventures for everyone. Stay in one of their glamping tents with a wood burning stove, horseback ride though 80 acres of forest or learn how to hunt with a bow. Painted Warriors offers adventures located only one hour from Calgary.

Here is a collection of Albertan authors, businesses and organizations to support during National Indigenous History Month.

Read:

This Wound is a World by Billy-Ray Belcourt

Disinherited Generations: Our Struggle to Reclaim Treaty Rights for First Nations Women and their Descendants by Nellie Carlson, Kathleen Steinhauer, Linda Goyette and Maria Campbell

Support:

Donate and connect:

REGINA

Royal Saskatchewan Museum – Friday, June 21 from 1-4 p.m.

Take a self-guided tour through the First Nations Gallery and immerse yourself in drop-in activity stations including atlatl throwing, a scavenger hunt, a buffalo supermarket touch table and an archaeology table.

Regina National Indigenous Peoples Day – Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Spend the day with the City of Regina and the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Network in Victoria Park for celebrations including cultural teachings, tipi demonstration, Métis jigging, music, pointillism and more.

National Indigenous Peoples Day' Mini Powwow and BBQ – Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Experience the mesmerizing sights, sounds and energy of an Indigenous powwow – a celebration that will transport you to the heart of Indigenous culture and traditions at the Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre.

SASKATOON

Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation – Friday, June 21 from 10-11:45 a.m.

Honour Residential School Survivors and demonstrate a commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action when you join Reconciliation Saskatoon in Victoria Park on a path close to the river with performing artists along the route.

Reconciliation Circle – Friday, June 21 from 12 noon-4 p.m.

Grand entry, free lunch, program and activities in Victoria Park hosted by Saskatoon Indian Métis Friendship Centre!

National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebrations – Friday June 21 from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Attend the Wanuskewin Visitor Centre for a full day of programming and activities, including guided walks, traditional games, keynote speakers, hide tanning, teachings and more.

Here are Saskatchewanian authors, businesses and organizations to support during National Indigenous History Month.

Read:

Five Little Indians by Michelle Good

The Red Files by Lisa-Bird Wilson

Support:

The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce's Indigenous Business Directory focuses on Indigenous-owned businesses and allows businesses to set-up a profile and provide additional information such as locations, services offered and contact details.

Donate and connect:

WINNIPEG

2024 National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration – Friday, June 21 from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Join the Circles for Reconciliation for celebrations in the spirit of reconciliation at the Sergeant Tommy Prince Place at 90 Sinclair Street. Activities include a sharing circle, entertainment, children's activity, exhibition information tables, an artisan market and door prizes.

Indigenous Day 2024 – Friday, June 21

Join the Wa-Say Healing Centre for programming at the Parks Canada lands, details to be announced soon.

Read:

The Break by Katherena Vermette

Will I See? by David A. Robertson

The Reason You Walk by Wab Kinew (Premier of Manitoba)

Support:

Donate and connect:

