As we have commented on in previous bulletins, 1 Indigenous equity participation in energy and infrastructure projects in Canada is expected to increase. Government-backed loan or loan guarantee programs specifically targeting Indigenous equity participation have supported a number of recently-announced projects. This bulletin provides an overview of current and announced programs that specifically support Indigenous equity participation in major energy and infrastructure projects across Canada.

Federal – Canada Infrastructure Bank Indigenous Equity Initiative

In November 2023, the federally-funded Canada Infrastructure Bank ("CIB") announced its new Indigenous Equity Initiative, which offers loans (not loan guarantees) specifically in support of Indigenous communities purchasing equity stakes in projects where the CIB is also investing. 2 The CIB's mandate includes clean power, green infrastructure, public transit, broadband, and trade and transportation. 3

Qualifying criteria include the following: 4

CIB must be investing in the project for an Indigenous community proponent to access a loan;

The project must be located on Indigenous traditional territory;

Communities can invest through their community-owned economic development entities; and

Project sponsors must demonstrate the financing gap that exists for the purchase of the Indigenous equity stake.

Investments can range from $5M-$100M, and up to 90% of the Indigenous equity interest. 5 Loans are available from financial close to substantial completion or commercial operation date. 6

This program differs from the CIB's current Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative 7 (the "ICI") in that the ICI required a threshold proportion of Indigenous investment (20%), whereas the IEI does not require a minimum percentage threshold investment.

Project Examples:

Nova Scotia Energy Storage Project, announced in February 2024. 8 The project will be jointly owned between Nova Scotia Power Inc. and a limited partnership owned by 13 Mi'kmaw communities. This is the only announced project under this program to date.

Federal – National Benefits Sharing Framework

The federal government has announced a Federal National Benefits Sharing Framework (the "Framework"), however details of certain aspects of the Framework have not yet been announced.

The 2023 Federal Budget referenced the Framework and restated the federal Government's commitment to "advancing opportunities for Indigenous communities to participate as partners in major projects". 9 Funding was provided for Natural Resources Canada ("NRCAN") to begin consultations on developing the Framework which is ongoing, and to fund CIB loans as noted above for Indigenous communities purchasing equity stakes in infrastructure projects in which the CIB is already investing. 1011

In the NRCAN 2024-2025 Departmental Plan, the Department confirmed that it is "working with Federal and Indigenous partners to develop a National Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program, as the cornerstone of [the Framework], to help ensure Indigenous communities benefit from major resource projects." 12

Therefore, although details have yet to be announced, the federal government has indicated that a federal Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program is under development. Fasken will continue to monitor for announcements concerning details of this federal program.

Alberta – Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation

In 2019, Alberta established the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (the "AIOC"), which introduced a program offering loan guarantees starting at $20M. 13 To date, loan guarantees of up to $250M have been provided. 14 The purpose of the loan guarantee is to reduce risk to lenders if an investor fails to meet its commitment to pay. The loan guarantee can reduce the costs of borrowing from financial institutions, and can increase the amount borrowed and therefore invested. 15

Eligible projects under the program require that one or more Indigenous groups 16 invest a total of at least $20M in a project or related infrastructure that falls within the authorized industries identified under the regulations. 17 Authorized projects include projects and related infrastructure in energy, mining, forestry, agriculture, telecommunications, or transportation. 18 Projects located partially or entirely outside of Alberta are eligible, provided the project "can demonstrate a clear benefit to the Province of Alberta". 19

Indigenous groups outside of Alberta are eligible to apply, provided "they are partnered with one or more Alberta-based Indigenous groups collectively investing at least 25% of the total value." 20

Program support is discretionary and four evaluation criteria are considered: benefits to Indigenous communities, commercial and investment viability, skill and expertise of the project's management team and third-party co-investors, and overall strength of the application. 21

Project Examples:

Athabasca Trunkline, announced September 2022. Twenty-three First Nation and Métis communities acquired an 11.57% interest in seven Enbridge-operated pipelines. The AIOC provided a $250M loan guarantee. 22

Cascade Power Plant, announced June 2020. Six First Nations obtained an equity interest in a $1.5B, 900 MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant. The AIOC provided a $93M loan guarantee. 23

Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation

In June 2022, the Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation ("SIIFC") was launched to provide loan guarantees to support Indigenous equity participation in major projects in the natural resource and value-added agriculture sectors. 24 The SIIFC provides loan guarantees of $5M to $75M to eligible projects, however loan guarantees outside of this range are possible on authorization by the minister or Lieutenant Governor in Council. 25

Applicants must be an Indigenous community or organization. 26 Eligible projects or related infrastructure include the following: 27

Natural resource development, including forestry mills, mining, energy (including oil and gas production or refining and power generation) and carbon capture utilization and storage, but not including mineral or oil and gas exploration. 28

Value-added agriculture, including processes such as canola crushing or oat milling, but not including facilities solely dedicating to cleaning, bagging, handling, or storing primary products. 29

Projects occurring outside of Saskatchewan can be eligible for the SIIFC program, "granted that the project will bring demonstrable economic benefits to Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan's First Nations and/or Métis communities." 30

Loan guarantee projects are subject to budget availability and risk profile associated with the project. 31

Project Examples:

We are unaware of any projects supported by the SIIFC to date.

Ontario – Aboriginal Loan Guarantee Program

Launched in 2009, 32 the Ontario Aboriginal Loan Guarantee Program ("ALGP") supports Indigenous equity participation in electricity infrastructure projects in Ontario. 33 Under the program, up to $1 billion in loan guarantees are available. 34

The program provides loan guarantees for financing 75% of eligible equity investment in projects and is available to entities that are wholly-owned by Indigenous communities. 35 Project eligibility is discretionary.

Requirements include experienced project proponents or partners, an agreement in place to purchase energy or regulatory approvals in place for rate-related projects, and a financial plan submitted that is satisfactory to the Province. 36 Additional evaluation criteria includes other financing arrangements, a project agreement in place, a satisfactory corporate structure, the ability for the applicant to influence key decisions of the project, and risk mitigation measures. 37

Project Examples:

Wataynikaneyap Power Grid Connection Project, still under construction. Twenty four First Nations obtained a 51% equity interest in a $1.8B, 1,800 km transmission line project located in northern Ontario. 38 The ALGP provided a loan guarantee to support a $220M loan. 39

The ALGP provided a loan guarantee to support a $220M loan. Rainy River Solar, completed in 2015. Rainy River First Nation obtained a majority equity interest in three solar generation projects with capacity of 25 MW. 40

Bruce to Milton Transmission Line, completed in 2012. Two First Nations obtained an equity interest of 34.2% in a 176 km, 500 kV transmission line. 41

British Columbia – Budget 2024 Announcements and New CIB Program

On February 22, 2024, the British Columbia government released Budget 2024, which announced a new provincial Indigenous equity loan program that will be established in 2024. 42 Specifically, the announcement stated that "Budget 2024 includes legislation to establish a First Nation Equity Financing special account". 43 While still subject to legislative approval, the program will include: 44

A $10M inaugural balance to support immediate capacity needs for First Nations actively considering equity participation in priority projects, and for provincial government costs of operationalize the program;

Authority for Treasury Board to dedicate portions of revenues realized through prioritized projects to the special account; and

Authority for the Treasury board to expediate provincial government guarantees for equity loans undertaken by First Nations for the purpose of acquiring an equity interest in priority projects. Consistent with the approach in other jurisdictions, the special account will have a cumulative loan guarantee limit of $1B and will be reviewed annually.

Note also that on March 12, 2024, the Canada Infrastructure Bank announced an agreement reached with BC Hydro to provide Indigenous loan packages to winning bidders in the 2024 BC Hydro Call for Power. 45 Draft credit documents will be available to all Proponents who register interest in the procurement at CFP-BCH-2024@cib-bic.ca. The CIB anticipates these documents to be available on the date that BC Hydro releases the Call Request for Proposal. 46

Conclusions

Government backed loan and loan guarantee programs continue to play a key role in increasing Indigenous equity participation in projects across industries in Canada. With the support of current and recently announced programs, we only expect this trend to continue to increase.

