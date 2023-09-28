The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) was established to shed light on the painful legacy of residential schools and to provide a pathway for reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

In 2015, the TRC released its final report, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's history. As we approach the tenth anniversary of this landmark report, it is an opportune time to reflect on the progress made on the TRC recommendations and Calls to Action.

Acknowledgment and Apology

The first step towards reconciliation was the official acknowledgment and apology issued by the Canadian government in 2008, to former residential school students, their families, and Indigenous communities for the harm caused by the schools. This apology was an important act of recognition and set the stage for the comprehensive work of the TRC.

Implementation of the 94 Calls to Action

The heart of the TRC's report lies in its 94 Calls to Action. These recommendations cover a wide range of areas, including education, health, justice, and language revitalization. A total of 13 Calls to Action have been completed. While much more remains to be done, it is important to reflect on the progress that has been made on several fronts:

Education: Significant efforts have been made to address the education disparities faced by Indigenous students. For instance, there has been a focus on enhancing educational outcomes for Indigenous youth and incorporating Indigenous history and culture into school curricula at all levels from pre-school to post secondary education. Child Welfare: Several provinces and territories have initiated reforms in child welfare systems to reduce the overrepresentation of Indigenous children in care. This includes a commitment to family reunification and cultural preservation. Language Revitalization: Investments have been made to preserve and revitalize Indigenous languages. Indigenous communities are leading language preservation efforts, and there is growing recognition of the importance of language in preserving culture and identity. Health Care: Efforts are underway to address the healthcare disparities experienced by Indigenous peoples. Initiatives include improving access to culturally appropriate healthcare services and addressing the mental health crisis in Indigenous communities, as well as acknowledging racism within the medical system as a first step in its eradication. Justice: The justice system has seen efforts to reduce the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in prisons. Alternative justice mechanisms, such as restorative justice programs, have been implemented in some jurisdictions and are gaining traction in others. Reconciliation Initiatives: Beyond the specific recommendations of the TRC, Canada has seen a proliferation of reconciliation initiatives at the community, provincial, and federal levels. These initiatives focus on building bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, fostering cultural understanding, and promoting economic development in Indigenous communities. Land Acknowledgments: Land acknowledgments are now common at public events across Canada. These statements recognize the traditional territories of Indigenous peoples and their enduring connection to the land. Cultural Awareness Programs: Schools, workplaces, and government institutions have implemented cultural awareness programs to educate non-Indigenous Canadians about Indigenous history, culture, and perspectives. Lawyers in BC and elsewhere in Canada must complete a mandatory Indigenous program s part of their continuing legal education. Economic Development: Efforts to empower Indigenous communities economically have led to partnerships between governments and Indigenous entrepreneurs, creating jobs and opportunities. Reconciliation Agreements: Some provinces, like British Columbia, have signed reconciliation agreements with Indigenous nations, acknowledging their inherent rights and establishing a framework for self-governance and shared decision-making.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

While significant progress has been made, challenges persist on the road to reconciliation. These include:

Implementation Gaps: There are 82 Calls to Action that remain to be completed. Continued Inequities: Indigenous communities still face systemic inequities in areas such as education, healthcare, and housing. Legal and Land Rights: Land disputes and legal battles over Indigenous land rights continue, underscoring the need for meaningful recognition of Indigenous rights. Healing and Trauma: The intergenerational trauma stemming from residential schools remains a pressing issue, and comprehensive mental health and healing programs are needed.

The progress made on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommendations in Canada is a positive step and reflects the nation's commitment to reconciliation and justice. There remains much work to be done. But the journey toward healing, understanding, and partnership between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities is underway. The next decade will be crucial in determining whether Canada can truly achieve the reconciliation envisioned by the TRC, and it is a collective responsibility for all Canadians to ensure that these efforts continue to move forward.

