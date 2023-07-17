self

Views from the Market · Episode 90 – NADF: A True Innovator in Indigenous Investment

Joining Mario today is Brian Davey, CEO of NADF (Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund), a lender to Indigenous entrepreneurs across Northern Ontario. With over $50 million successfully disbursed to date, NADF is planning to take the next step: creating an investment fund that will leverage its deep understanding of Indigenous communities and their needs. In Brian's view, infrastructure - particularly roads, transmission lines and housing - is where many of the region's best opportunities lie.

