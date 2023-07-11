David Bursey, Claire Lingley and Christina Joynt co-authored a article in the Australian Environment Review, entitled Canadian Experience with Indigenous Free, Prior and Informed Consent in Resource Development.

The article discusses efforts by the Canadian government to balance Indigenous and Crown governance rights in matters related to resource development. It specifically examines how the notion of Free, Prior and Informed Consent, a principle established in the United Nations Declaration of Rights of Indigenous Peoples, is gradually being incorporated into Canadian law and policy.

The government's approach to this has been progressive, expanding on Canada's existing framework for Aboriginal rights. The paper also provides perspectives on how those involved in resource development are adapting their approach to relations with local Indigenous communities.

