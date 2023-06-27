No matter where you are in Canada, there is a rich history and presence of Indigenous communities. The Governor General of Canada proclaimed June 21 as National Indigenous Peoples Day in 1996, taking place as the summer solstice arrives, bringing the longest day of the year - and the opportunity to reflect on thousands of years of history. For all Canadians, it serves as a reminder to embrace and showcase the exceptional heritage, cultural diversity and extraordinary accomplishments of First Nations, Inuit and Métis. Throughout Canada, this significant day is commemorated with meaningful ceremonies and celebrations that showcase captivating cultural performances, engaging activities, exquisite displays of arts and crafts, and events that pay tribute to the invaluable contributions made by Indigenous peoples.

Winnipeg

In Manitoba, a rich tapestry of Indigenous cultures thrives, encompassing the Cree, Ojibway, Oji-Cree, Dakota, Dene, Métis and Inuit communities. It is on June 21 that we come together, united in our collective duty to celebrate and deepen our understanding of those who were the first inhabitants of this province. Rooted in the Cree word "win-nipi," meaning muddy water, Winnipeg serves as a symbolic gathering place where numerous events take place, both on and around June 21, to honour Indigenous roots and commemorate our shared history.

Wa-Say Healing Centre presents Celebration of Indigenous Day at the Forks - June 21, 1-9 p.m.

Join Wa-Say Healing Centre at The Forks for their second annual Indigenous Day celebration. This event promises an engaging experience for the entire family, featuring tipi teachings, bouncy castles, sacred fire and face painting.

1-5 p.m.: Pow wow (featuring drum group Spirit Sands Singers)

5-9 p.m.: Live concerts (featuring Dellarees Sawanash, J.C. Campbell, Gator Beaulieu, Aaron Peters and Loretta Johnston)

Manitoba Métis Federation presents National Indigenous Peoples Day at Selkirk Park - June 21, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with MMF at Selkirk Park (486 Eveline St, Selkirk) with a full day of food and performances.

9-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast

12-1 p.m.: Opening ceremonies and remarks

1-7 p.m.: BBQ and Red River Métis Entertainment (featuring performances from Dave Lavalee, Art Gladu, Kevin Chief Square-Dancers and more)

Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series presents Indigenous Peoples Day at the Park - June 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Gather at Assiniboine Park on June 24 for a day filled with music, food and fun. Throughout the day, enjoy captivating entertainment at the Lyric Theatre and the Performance Garden at the Leaf, indulge in delicious food from an array of vendors and partake in Fire Teachings with Cree Crowchild at the Indigenous Peoples Garden. Visit the website for a full schedule of performances.

Regina

Nestled on the traditional lands of the Cree, Saulteaux, Lakota, Dakota and Nakota people and serving as the ancestral homeland of the Métis Nation, Regina (formerly known as "Pile O'Bones") carries a profound historical significance. A testament to the city's commitment to remembrance and healing emerged last year on June 21, with the unveiling of a memorial on the grounds of Government House, intended to honour the survivors of residential schools and those children who never returned. This year, as we reflect on Saskatchewan's complex past, we are also invited to unite in a day of celebration, amplifying the remarkable contributions of Indigenous peoples and embracing the spirit of resilience and unity.

The Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Network presents National Indigenous Peoples Day at Victoria Park - June 21, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Immerse yourself in a captivating celebration of Indigenous culture at Victoria Park in Regina on June 21. Highlights include Indigenous performances, engaging family-friendly activities, children's crafts and Indigenous artistry in conjunction with the Regina Farmers' Market Cooperative. Hosted by Zoe Roy.

Grand entry: 11 a.m.

Saskatoon

Far before any bridge or building was here, the area that is now called "Saskatoon" was already a gathering place for the people who first inhabited this territory. Today, Saskatoon proudly resides on Treaty 6 Territory and continues to be the proud home to Plains Cree, Dakota, Saulteaux, Nakoda and Métis nations. All are invited to the various events hosted on June 21 to pay tribute and celebrate the enduring legacy and resilience of the original inhabitants of this land.

Wanuskewin presents National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebrations - June 21, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Embark on a journey at Wanuskewin, the traditional gathering place and home to all nations of the Northern Prairies. Visit the many stations throughout the park for a variety of tours happening throughout the day, such as an archaeology lab, guided walks through the valley, tipi village activities and much more. This day-long festivity, open to all through donation, celebrates culture through dance performances, music, art and immersive explorations of history and science.

9:45 a.m.: Welcome, opening drum song and dance

10 a.m.: Stations open to rotate throughout the day

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Various music and dance presentations (see website for full schedule)

Western Development Museum presents National Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow - June 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Take the trip out to North Battleford to the grounds of the Heritage Farm and Village to enjoy a traditional pow wow and celebration. Browse the various Indigenous artisan vendors and experience traditional drumming performances during this afternoon event. Admission is by donation, and all proceeds go to Star Children.

Grand entry: 11 a.m.

Saskatoon Indian & Métis Friendship Centre presents Indigenous Peoples Day at Victoria Park - June 21, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gather at Victoria Park (Saskatoon) to join the SIMFC in a celebration of "Strength in Culture" for National Indigenous Peoples Day. Featuring free entertainment, children's activities, elders tent and Indigenous vendors.

10:30 a.m.: Grand entry

11 a.m.: Welcoming remarks

12 p.m.: Lunch and entertainment

12-4 p.m.: Cultural performances, entertainment and activities

Calgary

Calgary, or Moh-kins-tsis (meaning "elbow," in reference to the meeting of the Elbow and Bow Rivers), is the traditional territory of the Blackfoot Confederacy as well as the Tsuut'ina First Nation, the Stoney Nakoda First Nations and the Métis Nation of Alberta. Within the vibrant communities surrounding Calgary, timeless traditions and festivals of the First Nations endure, offering an invitation to witness and partake in their rich heritage. On June 21, we encourage you to embrace the opportunity to engage with these ancestral rituals and celebrate alongside Indigenous communities.

Aboriginal Awareness Week Calgary presents National Indigenous Family Day & Pow Wow at the Calgary Stampede Grounds - June 24, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Be a part of the grand finale as AAWC concludes the inspiring week-long event, "Keeping the Circle Strong: Honoring Mother Earth & Water," with a celebratory family day and pow wow at Enmax Park. Featuring an Indigenous arts and crafts market, exhibitions of Inuit and Métis, and traditional song and dance.

9:30 a.m.: Free pancake breakfast

12 p.m.: Grand entry

1 p.m.: Traditional pow wow, talent showcase and hand games tournament

1:30 p.m.: Free BBQ

5:30 p.m.: Closing ceremonies

Circle Connections for Reconciliation presents National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration 2023 at Nose Creek Regional Park (Airdrie) - June 21, 6-9 p.m.

Head to Airdrie for a day-long celebration aimed at recognizing the long history, heritage, culture and diversity of First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples in our area. The event is free and will include elder's blessings and prayers, land acknowledgment, acknowledgment from dignitaries as well as live music and dance performances from a number of First Nations and Métis groups.

Edmonton

The Edmonton (Amiskwaciy Waskahikan) area is rich with history of diverse Indigenous Peoples. The city is located in Treaty 6 territory, a traditional gathering place, travelling route and home for many including the Cree, Tsuut'ina, Blackfoot, Métis, Nakota Sioux, Dene and many others. Catch all the celebrations put on throughout Edmonton for National Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate the long and vibrant history of Indigenous groups in Edmonton.

National Indigenous Peoples Day at TELUS World of Science - June 21, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

On June 21, honour and celebrate the rich culture and profound worldviews of Indigenous Peoples through a variety of community experiences at the TELUS World of Science in Edmonton. Included with Science Centre admission (free for Indigenous peoples), enjoy the Indigenous market, tipi raising, a free BBQ and more.

8 a.m.: Tipi raising and trapper tent

9 a.m.: Smudge ceremony and opening prayer with elders

10 a.m.: Lighting of the Quiliq

10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Indigenous vendors market and performances

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Free BBQ

Edmonton 2 Spirit Society presents National Indigenous Peoples Day Family BBQ - June 21, 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Join the Edmonton 2 Spirit Society in celebrating the wonderful contributions of Indigenous peoples to our culture in this inclusive and empowering event. This gathering provides a safe space for the two spirit and Indigenous queer, trans and intersex community, recognizing the need for inclusivity and support which may not be found at other June 21 events. Featuring a medicine walk, entertainment and a BBQ, the event is free but tickets are required for admission - be sure to register through the link!

Vancouver

With its coastal rainforests and Aboriginal heritage, Vancouver is a city where ancient traditions and stories are cherished and kept alive by the Indigenous cultures of the Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh nations and surrounding Indigenous communities. Vibrantly colored totem poles, cultural centers, museums and contemporary art galleries stand as testament to their enduring presence. Join in celebrating Vancouver's rich Indigenous history and heritage through many events and celebrations taking place across the region on June 21.

National Indigenous Peoples Day at the Carnegie Community Centre - June 21, 12-3 p.m.

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day and learn about Indigenous culture and the Downtown Eastside through an afternoon event hosted by the City of Vancouver in partnership with the UBC Learning Exchange. There will be a variety of giveaways and entertainment, featuring tea from Hives for Humanity, crafts created by Cultural Sharing Elders and traditional drum performances.

K'omoks Festival (Courtenay, B.C.) - June 21, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Experience Indigenous culture thriving in the Comox Valley at this family friendly event for the community hosted at the Puntledge RV Campground. Share in the art of storytelling, dance, culture, craftsmanship, heritage, stewardship and community while celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day.

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Welcome ceremony, morning presentations

1-3 p.m.: Educational panel, talks and speakers

3-7 p.m.: Main public events for the community (featuring singing, dancing, workshops, vendors and kids zone)

The District of West Vancouver presents National Indigenous Peoples Day at Ambleside Park - June 21, 3:30-8 p.m.

At Ambleside Park in West Vancouver, Indigenous artists will share traditional art forms with the community. Engaging activities curated for children will illuminate the beauty of languages, cultures and the invaluable contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. Highlights include traditional storytelling, Indigenous workshops, live music performances and a salmon BBQ.

